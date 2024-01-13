National Bagel Day: 5 options in SW Florida to celebrate the popular food on Jan. 15

What's your favorite type of bagel? Sesame seed? Everything? Onion?

These are just a few of the many, many different types of bagels the United States is celebrating on Jan. 15 for National Bagel Day.

With this delicious holiday coming up, we made a list of the best bagel shops in town to grab a bagel at on the 15th.

Photo of Straight from New York bagel sandwich

1. Straight from New York Bagels

Located at 4550 Executive Drive in Suite 101, this bagel shop specializes in traditional, baked, kettle boiled bagels.

The shop was founded in 2007 after the owner couldn't find a "decent bagel" in Naples.

But Straight from New York Bagels doesn't just sell bagels. They offer pastries, cinnamon rolls, New York-style deli sandwiches, and salads.

Check out the shop Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photo of Brooklyn Dough bagels

2. Brooklyn Dough

Brooklyn Dough, located at 935 3rd Ave. N., offers hand-rolled, kettle-boiled, fresh-baked bagels daily. Purchase them plain or get bagel sandwich loaded with egg, cheese, and whatever meat you like.

They're open Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can order ahead for same-day pickup online.

Photo of Empire Bagel Factory bagels

3. Empire Bagel Factory

Empire Bagel Factory has several local locations including North Naples, Marco Island, Fort Myers, and East Naples.

The shop sells 21 types of bagels along with coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch sandwiches.

Here's the locations and their hours:

North Naples, 7273 Vanderbilt Beach Rd. Unit 22: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marco Island, 239 N. Collier Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Myers, 9961 Interstate Commerce Dr. 195: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Naples, 9995 Tamiami Tr E. inside Pump and Munch Car Wash: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photo of Hole in 1 Bagels lox sandwich

4. Hole in 1 Bagels

Hole in 1 Bagels specializes in fresh-baked bagels, deli sandwiches, and smoothies.

The shop offers curbside pickup and you can order ahead by calling (239) 319-0825.

Based in Bonita Springs at 28441 S Tamiami Trail, the shop is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Sunday, when they're open until 1 p.m.

Photo of Einstein Bros. Bagel bagels

5. Einstein Bros. Bagels

This popular bagel chain, owned by Panera Brands, has three locations between Naples and Fort Myers. The shop offers specialty bagels, gourmet bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffees, and juices.

Einstein Bros. has several types of bagels available, from classics like sesame and everything to specialties like pretzel and French toast.

Here's their local locations and hours:

Naples - 5311 Airport Pulling Rd. N: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Naples - 1210 Tamiami Trail N: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Florida Gulf Coast University - 10501 FGCU Blvd. S. Student Union: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Celebrate national bagel day in Naples, Fort Myers, Marco Island