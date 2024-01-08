Natasha Lyonne Embraces Surrealism in Schiaparelli ‘Art Piece’ Dress at Golden Globes 2024

Natasha Lyonne arrived on the red carpet for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a white, strapless Schiaparelli tassel gown with sculptural, vertical details.

The gown featured a corset-style bodice and floor-length skirt, and Lyonne paired it with pointy-toe white boots, and gold and crystal seashell statement earrings. Lyonne’s full look was designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Lyonne’s dress was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 couture collection, which WWD said at the time merged the showmanship of Ziegfeld Follies with the drama of sci-fi costumes.

“I love the history of Schiaparelli, Elsa Schiaparelli and surrealism as a movement,” Lyonne told WWD. “What could be more surreal than all of these shenanigans we involve ourselves in. It’s an honor to wear this outfit. We’re in the business of the arts, and wearing this art piece is a special thing.”

To create her look for the evening, Lyonne worked with stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who also works with Allison Williams, Tina Fey and Christina Ricci.

Lyonne was nominated at this year’s Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role in “Poker Face.” The award ultimately went to Aya Edebiri for “The Bear.”

Outside of her acting endeavor, Lyonne also starred in a popular Old Navy commercial last fall for the brand’s Pixie Pant and Taylor Pant. The campaign was titled “Thanks, It’s Old Navy,” and drew inspiration from learning how to take a compliment.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023. It was produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by WWD parent company Penske Media Corp. Ahead of the ceremony, WWD hosted its first real-time red carpet digital show, cohosted by Jeannie Mai, highlighting the looks from the red carpet arrivals. On Monday, WWD revealed the winners of its Style Awards during the red carpet recap on wwd.com/golden-globes at 10 a.m. ET.

