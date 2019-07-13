Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Are So in Love IRL, You’re Gonna Melt

From Cosmopolitan

Do you find yourself strangely attracted to Hopper and his dad bod? Have you taken to dressing like you’re living in the 1980s? Do you drink only New Coke even though it’s objectively disgusting? Diagnosis: You’re obsessed with Stranger Things and fully wish the show were real. Sadly/thank-god-because-monsters, it’s not-but! Nancy and Jonathan are dating IRL and have been since season 1.

And while their relationship is extremely low-key, much like my smoldering attraction to Billy’s mullet, it’s also extremely cute. Let’s dive into it.

September 9, 2016

This is the first time Natalia shows up on Charlie’s Instagram account!

Fine, they’re with friends, but still-fans are immediately like:

September 14, 2016

A few days later, Charlie shows up on Natalia’s IG. In other words, the plot thickens.

September 22, 2016 (and July 16, 2017)

At this point, the fandom is thirsting, much like the Demogorgons thirsted on everyone’s internal organs in season 2, so Charlie and Natalia literally start trolling the world with matching IG posts (a year apart, but still).

October 29, 2016

They even do Halloween together! Although, fine, it was technically a group costume.

January 9, 2017

Natalia and Charlie are spotted leaving LAX and naturally, everyone is like, SEE I KNEW IT, RECEIPTS!

January 11, 2017

Charlie has fans even more convinced they’re dating when he posts a photo of himself wearing Natalia’s shoes:

March 16, 2017

Natalia and Charlie post pics on the same day and everyone assumes they’re hanging out.









At this point, it’s like, friends...let’s stop this charade. The game is up.

March 23, 2017

TMZ catches Natalia and Charlie at the airport, and-due to having zero chill and not knowing how to read a room-asks point-blank if they’re dating. Natalia’s non-answer? “Whether people are dating or just hanging out, I think our cast is just cool with each other.”

LOL, kay.

October 4, 2017

Natalia and Charlie essentially confirm they’re a couple when they’re photographed holding hands while walking down the street:

