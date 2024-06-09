Nashville neighborhood on list of areas with most stunning front yards in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville neighborhood is earning national recognition for having some of the lushest lawns in the country, according to a new survey.

Waste Removal USA released a list naming the 130 neighborhoods and towns with the “most stunning residential front yards” in America.

To get compile the list, Waste Removal USA surveyed 3,000 real estate professionals to determine which neighborhoods and towns had the best front yards.

According to the survey, one historic neighborhood in Davidson County stood out from the rest.

Belle Meade ranked 38th on the list and is an area known for its well-manicured lawns and historic homes.

In fact, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens — a 55-acre botanical garden known for its world class art exhibitions and picturesque scenery — is also located in the Belle Meade neighborhood.

The survey showed that Belle Meade wasn’t the only place in Tennessee that made the list. River Oaks, a neighborhood in Memphis ranked 26th on the list. Meanwhile, Knoxville’s Sequoyah Hills neighborhood landed at No. 68.

Tennessee neighborhoods on list of most stunning residential front yards

#26. Sequoyah Hills Knoxville Tennessee #38. Belle Meade Nashville Tennessee #68. River Oaks Memphis Tennessee

The neighborhood ranked No. 1 in the nation was Manoa, Honolulu, Hawaii. The neighborhood, according to the site, “features an abundance of native Hawaiian plants and flowers, enhancing its natural beauty.”

Top 10 neighborhoods with the most stunning front yards.

Manoa, Honolulu, Hawaii Coral Gables, Florida Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, California Great Falls, Virginia Peachtree Heights East, Atlanta, Georgia Ansley Park, Atlanta, Georgia Ashland Park, Lexington, Kentucky Spring Lake, New Jersey Bar Harbor, Maine Grosse Pointe, Michigan

