'Napoleon' once lived in Wilmington, and he was my best friend | Owen Hassell

It's been 87 months since I left Elizabeth City and made the 215-mile trek to Wilmington. I only made two pit stops down U.S. 17: To my grandmother's house in Edenton and a Hardee's in Maysville.

At each place, I had lingering questions about leaving my hometown for a job in a new place. Fighting back tears, my grandmother said don't worry, you'll be good. A text from a friend while at Hardee's said don't look back.

During the trip, I had to take at least a few glances back to who joined me on this journey: Napoleon Dynamite Hassell, my Jack Russell Terrier dog sitting in a crate on the back seat of my truck.

Napoleon ready to go the second he knew I was waking up.

These days, I'm still looking back at all the places he enjoyed, from the back seat, my couch, backyard, under my bed. But he's not there.

Napoleon passed away in May. First came sudden blindness last year, which took away much of his zest and those endless zoomies. More recently came kidney disease, which took away everything. Did I do enough to help him? That question does more than linger. It haunts me.

What I do know is Napoleon taught me a lot between those times. For one, how to persevere and make the best out of life. Times when I question my toughness for this industry, I'd think of his struggle just to get up each step of my back deck to come into the house. He knew enough of the landscape to get around despite losing his sight.

Napoleon adapted, which I've had to do in our ever-changing industry. When I'm disappointed and depressed, Napoleon could always snap me out of it. He had this sense to know when I was hurting and give me a nudge of support. A cold, wet nose to ease my emotions.

He did that for me when my grandmother passed in 2021. At first, I don't think she cared much for him roaming around in her house, but he eventually won her over. "What's his name again?" she'd asked.

Napoleon.

I didn't name him, other than adding "Dynamite" as a fan of the 2004 movie of the same name. I rescued Napoleon from an Elizabeth City shelter. He knew dang well what he was doing putting his front paws on my right leg with a loving gaze.

His first act in my former home nearly cost him an exile similar to the French emperor of the same name. After talking to my landlord outside, I came in and saw Napoleon running out of my bedroom. I went in to see a coil of poop on the middle of my bed. I opted to channel my inner Ron Burgandy instead: "I'm not even mad. I'm impressed."

A few days later, he was jumping up in the bed to sleep with me. Without accidents.

I think he enjoyed Wilmington. He got to see some attractions, such as Battleship North Carolina, the Riverwalk and area beaches. Napoleon (mostly) got along with my friends' dogs and always chased their cats. Those friends have been a source of strength for me as well as their pets. For risk of missing someone, I hope you know who you are.

Napoleon was cremated and his ashes scattered about three miles off Wrightsville Beach. I hope he forgives me for that one, since he never cared for the water.

A week after Napoleon passed, I drove the 215 miles to Elizabeth City to see my parents. It was like the series finale of a celebrated TV show. Good Times, M*A*S*H, Cheers, The Golden Girls. We shared memories of the great times while knowing "The Napoleon Show" was at its end.

Sure, he wasn't on my back seat this time. But I still looked.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Owen Hassell: Losing Napoleon Dynamite Hassell, my dog and best friend