nanamica x Dr. Martens Offer Footwear Essentials for FW23

Embarking on its fourth collaboration with Dr. Martens, nanamica is reimagining the Chelsea boot and Louis slip-ons for Fall/Winter 2023.

The minimalistic offering focuses on the "high-level mix of fashion and function," marrying Dr. Martens' familiar gritty punk-rock aesthetic with nanamica's utilitarian approach. Both pairs substitute the British brand's usual white stitching for the Tokyo-based label's signature navy hue, resulting in a somber color palette in tandem with the silhouettes' dominant black shade. The Graeme and Louis are both comprised of supple and uber-smooth leather and are accented with black and navy heel loops, adding to the footwear's versatility. The boot could easily be worn to a concert or used for running errands in the rain, while the slip-on is formal enough for the days when you're working in the office.

The Louis slip-on and the Graeme boot are respectively priced for $150 USD and $180 USD. The new nanamica x Dr. Martens collaboration is scheduled to drop on Friday, October 20 via nanamica stores and online. Take a look in the gallery above.