NAMI Manitowoc County’s ‘Little Black Dress Party’ a chance to dress up to make a difference for mental health: Your news in brief

MANITOWOC – NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Manitowoc County is hosting its first-ever “Little Black Dress Party” fundraiser May 22 at the Capitol Civic Centre. The event offers a chance for people to get dressed up to make a difference for mental health.

A social hour, entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert table and cash bar kicks things off at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will then begin with live music from pianist Marilyn Dunlap and bidding on upscale silent auction items.

Savories from Moose on the Loose Catering and sweets from the Legacy Restaurant will also be included.

A live auction will be held at 7:30 p.m. with local celebrity John Jagemann auctioning items that include vacation packages, designer handbags and more.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and are available at https://namimanitowoccounty.org/get-involved/get-involved-little-black-dress-party/. People must RSVP by May 15 to attend. Guests can also email info@namimanitowoccounty.org or phone 920-920-7606 for more information.

Proceeds from the event benefit NAMI Manitowoc County, which provides monthly wellness and support groups; suicide prevention education; Crisis Intervention Team training for law enforcement; and promoting public education as an understanding of mental illness through outreach to community groups and businesses.

NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the county. It is an all-volunteer and peer-based organization. All NAMI facilitators are trained in the best practices of peer support.

Manitowoc Farmers’ Market unveils sponsors as season kicks off

Aurora Health Care and BayCare Clinic have been announced as sponsors of the 2024 Downtown Manitowoc Farmers’ Market while Bank First has been named the entertainment sponsor for the market.

The market is in the Briess/Quay Street parking lot across from the Manitowoc Public Library and is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, May 4 through the end of October. Learn more at www.manitowoc.org/farmersmarket or https://www.facebook.com/downtownmanitowocfarmersmarket/.

Ascend opens registration for third annual golf outing

Registration is open for Ascend Services’ third annual golf outing, Swing Fore Ascend.

The event will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 24 at The Golf Course at Branch River, 3212 N. Union Road, Cato. Included will be golf, food, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles and a meal to follow. Proceeds benefit Ascend, which serves more than 200 youth and adults with diverse abilities in northeast Wisconsin.

To register or for more information, go to ascendservices.org or contact Deanna Genske at dgenske@ascendservicesinc.org or 920-682-4663, ext. 111.

Historical Society offers homeschool event May 15

Homeschool families are invited to explore an upcoming program at the Manitowoc County Historical Society, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc.

May 15, the theme will be the fur trade era. Explore the changes the American Fur Trade brought to the shores of Lake Michigan and its people in the Manitowoc area. Students will be able to explore trade goods, furs, fire starting and more.

Ideal age for the program is 4-17 and activities run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Two Creeks Town Hall is available for families to take a snack or lunch break or enjoy a quiet space to play.

Family field trip/homeschool program admission is $6 for students ages 4-17. Children younger than 4 are admitted free. One adult educator per family is admitted free. Additional adults may join in the program at a cost of $13 each. Payment is due upon registration. Go to ManitowocCountyHistory.org or call 920-684-4445 for more details.

LTC VP elected to District Mutual Insurance Board

Lakeshore Technical College Vice President of Administration Brenda Riesterer has been elected to the District Mutual Insurance board of directors. She will serve a one-year term beginning July 1.

District Mutual Insurance serves the 16 colleges comprising the Wisconsin Technical College System. The organization provides risk and loss control services, claims management and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Jim Reif Builders marks 30th anniversary and remodel

Manitowoc’s Jim Reif Builders Inc. will be marking its 30th anniversary and remodel with a celebration at 4 p.m. May 22.

Jim Reif Builders is at 150 Semi Drive, Manitowoc. The event is organized through The Chamber of Manitowoc County and people can learn more by calling The Chamber at 920-684-5575.

