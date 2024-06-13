Names to Know: Meet the Seacoast business professionals receiving recognition

Mallory Lord appointed Executive Director of Benchmark at Rye Senior Assisted Living Community

Mallory Lord

RYE – Having had grandparents who each had a form of dementia, Newburyport’s Mallory Lord knows how difficult a dementia diagnosis can be for families.

As the new executive director of Benchmark at Rye, a Mind & Memory Care community, Lord brings a passion for helping residents, their families and her staff.

She replaces Nick Barash who was promoted to regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living for his outstanding values-driven operational leadership.

“I’m so excited to continue the excellent legacy that Nick and team have set forth,” said Lord. “Dementia is something that has greatly affected me and my family, so being able to positively impact the lives of our residents and their families in this way is deeply meaningful to me.”

Lord has over 15 years of property management experience. Most recently, she served as a regional property manager for New York-based Panco Management, overseeing six properties consisting of over 1,200 apartments. At Panco, she oversaw fundraising efforts for the entire Massachusetts region, raising thousands of dollars for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Cradles to Crayons. Before Panco, she served as a community manager for UDR, Inc., and assistant community manager for AvalonBay Communities.

She has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s in elementary education from Lesley University.

“Mallory is incredibly passionate about the population we serve and throughout her career has proven herself to be an excellent operator,” said Rose Thomason, regional director of operations for Benchmark. “We are excited to have her usher in the future of our premier Seacoast community.”

Benchmark at Rye is an assisted living with memory care community offering carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, empathy and more. The community’s many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as on-site physical therapy, a beauty salon, light-filled sunrooms, an interactive outdoor water feature and raised garden beds provide familiarity and promote wellness.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Names to Know: Seacoast business professionals receiving recognition