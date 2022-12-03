Ready to turn that frown upside down? Or at least temporarily get rid of those frown lines? The Skip the Line Instant Wrinkle Eraser from Nakery Beauty is on sale! You know the one — it sold out in just seven minutes — people are still raving about how it compares to the Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firm treatment. If you hurry, you can get your hands on a tube for just $35, down from $44, but only this weekend!

This solution is formulated to instantly tighten and smooth your skin (it’s not a moisturizer or cover up). It’s meant to cinch things up for a little while, but if you keep using it, makers of the product say it has a lasting effect. It plumps up skin with ingredients like retinol and commiphora extract — those are blended with hyaluronic acid to hydrate your skin.

To use it, after cleansing and before applying moisturizer, you dab just a tiny bit on the areas you want to target. Your skin should start to tighten almost immediately. Shoppers can’t get enough of it.

"I am 60, very fair, not wrinkled, but have some fine lines," wrote one fan. "I LOVE this product! My very faint 11 lines all but disappear. My eyes are de-puffed (I put it on my lids to smooth and firm them too). My fine lines above my lips are reduced. The matte finish makes my skin look smooth and youthful. I've actually stopped wearing foundation, just using a spot concealer!"

Shoppers say it reduces the appearance of wrinkles. (Photo: HSN)

"This product is fantastic!" gushed another beauty enthusiast. "My pores diminish and my 11 lines disappear. I look 15 years younger."

"Makes your skin feel like silk," reported another satisfied shopper. "No more botox for me!"

"Fills in all lines crows feet makes you look 5 to 7 years younger," raved another. "Great for under eye puffiness."

If you want to try out Skip the Line Instant Wrinkle Eraser from Nakery Beauty but don’t want to pay all in one go, opt for interest-free Flex Play installments instead. And, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HSN2022.