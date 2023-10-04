Nail tech designs funky teacup-inspired manicure

TechCrunch

Yahoo, otherwise known as the company that pays my salary (full disclosure: Yahoo owns TC), today announced that it's spinning off Vespa, the big data serving engine, into an independent venture. Jon Bratseth, previously a VP architect in the big data and AI group at Yahoo and one of the main contributors to Vespa, has been appointed CEO. Yahoo says it'll continue to invest in Vespa (with cash) and remain its largest customer following the spin-out.