Nail Experts And Dermatologists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Clients Make

We often pay close attention to our skin and hair health, but what about our nails? I'm the first to admit that I often neglect my poor nails and am lucky if I remember to do the bare minimum by applying hand cream once a day. So it's safe to say my nails can use some TLC — and I'm sure I'm not alone here.

Whether you're someone who never leaves the house without their nails done or someone who rarely gives their nails a second thought, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your nail care. I spoke to a few experts — including dermatologists and nail specialists — to find out more about common mistakes people make when it comes to their nails. Here's what they had to say:

MISTAKE #1: Overcutting your cuticles.

A common practice when getting a manicure at nail salons — and at home — is cutting cuticles. "I recommend my patients to avoid pushing back the cuticle. Cuticles protect the nail root so when you trim or even push back your cuticles, you’re making it easier for bacteria to enter which can further lead to an infection," said NYC board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD. Prostock-studio / Getty Images

"Plus, the cuticle protects the nail matrix — the specialized skin cells at the base of the nail — which are responsible for producing new nails. Overcutting can lead to permanent nail deformities," Dr. Zeichner said.

MISTAKE #2: Not letting nails dry in between applying coats of nail polish.

"Rushing through the application process can lead to uneven coatings and a shorter lifespan for your manicure. Allow each layer to dry properly before applying the next, and finish with a top coat for added protection and longevity," said dermatologist Dr. Giedre Narkiene, MD. Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

MISTAKE #3: Improper removal of hangnails.

"When a hangnail is pulled or bitten, bacteria can enter openings in the skin and result in acute paronychia. This is a swollen, red, painful, pus-filled infection that requires drainage and treatment with an antibiotic," explained Dr. Dana Stern, a board-certified dermatologist. Ilja Enger-tsizikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Hangnails are more common in colder, dry weather which is why I am seeing so many of these lately as the weather has gotten colder in NYC. Be sure to give your cuticles daily TLC with a cuticle oil," Dr. Stern added.

MISTAKE #4: Being too rough with your nails.

"When filing nails, go for a gentle, rounded shape to reduce the risk of snagging and breakage. Avoid using your nails as tools for opening packages or scratching, as this can weaken them over time," Dr. Narkiene told BuzzFeed. Carol Yepes / Getty Images

MISTAKE #5: Using tools to clean under your nails.

"Nail brushes cannot be properly sterilized. As tempting as it is to clean the nails, they will harbor organisms and debris which are then re-introduced to the nail and can lead to infection and separation. Cleaning the nails with a hard tool such as an orange stick can also cause the nails to inadvertently lift and separate off of the nail bed," Dr. Stern told BuzzFeed. Vagengeym_elena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MISTAKE #6: Over filing and buffing your nails.

"Avoid buffing and filing your nails too much as extensive buffing and filing can lead to thin and weakened nails. Overzealous buffing can also lead to inadvertent damage to the skin surrounding the nails," explained Dr. Zeichner. Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MISTAKE #7: Not moisturizing your hands and nails enough.

"Hydration is key for not only your skin but your nails as well. To hydrate your nails and cuticles, especially during the winter season when the air is dry and nails split more easily, I recommend using a thick moisturizer like Vaseline Original Healing Jelly to add and lock in hydration," said Dr. Zeichner. Grace Cary / Getty Images

"Moisturizing the nails can improve brittleness, nail splitting and even ridging of the nails. While you may not realize it, everyday activities like hand sanitizing can dry out not only the hands, but also the fingernails," Dr. Zeichner added.

MISTAKE #8: Using pure acetone to remove nail polish.

Although pure acetone effectively removes nail polish, it's very drying to nails and cuticles. "Instead opt for an acetone-free formula that has hydrating properties, like this hydrating non-acetone polish remover which is loaded with antioxidants and formulated with rosemary oil and grapefruit peel oil," Dr. Stern said. Goodlifestudio / Getty Images

MISTAKE #9: Not taking vitamins to help strengthen your nails if they're weak.

"Biotin is a vitamin that is great to help strengthen your natural nails to prevent splitting and chipping, while simultaneously helping your hair and skin. If this is something you struggle with, using Biotin or equivalent nail health vitamins could help with this issue," explained Bellacures’ marketing specialist, Rianna Basurto. D3sign / Getty Images

"Sometimes nail health comes from the inside out, so staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet can not only help your overall health but your nails as well," Rianna added.

MISTAKE #10: Never visiting a dermatologist for nail concerns.

"Some might forget that your dermatologist can help when it comes to nail health. Changes to your nails can be a sign of an underlying condition like lung, kidney, or thyroid disease. In some cases, nail changes can be linked to skin conditions like psoriasis or even skin cancers of the fingers. If you notice a change in color, texture, or even shape of your nail, visit your nearest dermatologist to help you find the right diagnosis," Dr. Zeichner told BuzzFeed. Fotoduets / Getty Images

MISTAKE #11: Forgetting to exfoliate your nails.

"When your skin is dry and peeling you reach for the exfoliant to get rid of the dead cells in order to allow for maximum absorption of your skin care. The same concept is true of the nail," said Dr. Stern. Pornchai Soda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"If you were to look at a nail under the microscope you would see that there are layers of damaged, dehydrated nail cells — this is why the nail peels, splits, and even why polish doesn't always go on so smoothly and has more of a tendency to chip. Essential exfoliation or removing the aforementioned damage is key," she added.

There are many DIY remedies for exfoliating nails at home, such as this viral TikTok tip that suggests using AHAs and glycolic acid along with a moisturizing lotion to exfoliate your nails.

MISTAKE #12: Not protecting your nails from water exposure.

"A small change you can make to help with your overall nail health is to minimize your exposure to water for extended periods of time. Avoiding water altogether is unrealistic, but taking measures when washing dishes like wearing gloves or utilizing hand cream during the summer pool season are easy ways to prevent stripping your nails of their natural oils and maintain your nail hydration," said Rianna. Duxx / Getty Images

Ultimately, everyone's nail needs are different so if you have any specific questions about your nails, it's best to consult with an expert.