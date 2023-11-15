In-N-Out Is Opening Locations in Even More New States

The beloved burger chain is going where it's never gone before.

In-N-Out is celebrating its 75th birthday this year, and commemorating the occasion with plenty of exciting announcements. Earlier this year, the beloved burger chain nearly broke the internet when it announced it is expanding east of the Mississippi River for the first time ever. Why is this such a big deal? Anyone who has ever tried In-N-Out will know that the West Coast-based chain rarely expands to new states due to strict quality standards surrounding its ingredients (one of the many reasons the burgers taste so good). But at least three new states will be getting In-N-Out restaurants soon. Here's what you need to know.

In-N-Out Is Coming to New Mexico for the First Time

This week, In-N-Out announced via its Instagram that it will be opening in New Mexico for the first time ever. According to the post, the first New Mexico In-N-Out location will be located in Albuquerque. But New Mexicans don't get too excited just yet—you're going to have to wait a bit longer for your burger.

In a statement Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president wrote, "We're excited to share that we will be fully in the Four Corners, serving our customers in New Mexico, by 2027!"

This news comes in the same year In-N-Out announced some of its biggest news to date: its first location east of Texas. As we reported back in January, the chain plans to expand to Tennessee by 2026, and will do so by opening an Eastern territory office in the greater Nashville area. While this isn't quite the East Coast, it's as close as In-N-Out has come to the Atlantic in its 75-year history.

The Eastern territory office is an important development, as it means that In-N-Out can expand to more locations on the East Coast. In-N-Out grinds its own beef chuck for its hamburger patties, which are shipped fresh to locations daily, and never frozen. These quality standards make In-N-Out's signature smash burgers taste amazing, but they seriously impede the chain's ability to expand. Carl Van Fleet, the former vice president of development at In-N-Out, told Business Insider in 2017, "Our new restaurant locations are limited by the distance we can travel from our patty-making facilities and distribution centers."

If 2026 and 2027 feel painfully far from now, there is some good news. Another state is getting In-N-Out locations for the first time any day now.

In-N-Out Is Set to Open in Idaho Soon

In-N-Out fans in Idaho can finally fulfill their burger cravings locally. According to a local Idaho news station, the first Idaho In-N-Out location is set to open any day now. One Reddit user speculated the Meridian, Idaho location would be open by early November, while others said December, or even January, is more likely. It is simply listed as "Opening Soon" on In-N-Out's website.

According to another local Idaho media outlet, there are plans in the works for two more Idaho locations: one in Boise, another in Nampa. As reported by QSR Magazine, Idaho is the first new state for the brand in several years; the last time it opened in a new state was Colorado in 2020.

For an In-N-Out-loving East Coaster like myself, these plans all point in the right direction. With any hope, there may be a location within driving distance from my New York home by 2030. This is probably still pretty unlikely, but hey, a girl can dream!



