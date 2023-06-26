'Helps hide my love handles': The flowy tunic loved by 15,000 shoppers is down to $17

What’s that on your screen? Is it a dress? Is it a blouse? It’s the best of both — and it’s earned a perfect five-star rating from nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers. This flowy top by The Mystry Zone Store is quickly becoming a style sensation, and it’s easy to see why. The fit is loose, so it hides everything from back rolls to a postpartum belly. But the cut is also super feminine, tapering a bit at the waist and flaring out at the bottom. And right now, select prints are on sale for just $17 (down from $21).

It’s not just the fit that makes The Mystry Zone Store Tunic Top a hit, though. It’s all those awesome patterns and colors. You like prints? Great! Choose from plaid, medallions, tie-dye, paisley, flocking patterns and more. (Remember: prints equal even more body camouflage). But if you’re a solids fan, you’ve got more than a dozen colors to choose from.

Plus, the fabric is high-quality and can stand the test of time — yet so comfy, it feels like you could sleep in it. “Much better quality than expected. Soft, substantial material. Washed well. The color and design fit my wardrobe well,” wrote a happy customer who’s thinking of buying another. “It’s my favorite shirt.” In fact, many reviewers reported they either plan to — or have already bought — an additional top or two.

The Mystry Store Tunic Top is the perfect summer wardrobe addition. (Photo: Amazon/Shelly Still)

It also says all the flirty appeal of a minidress but with the casual, everyday appeal of a blouse. And it’s the top to wear with leggings, so if you love throwing on a pair of leggings, this crowd pleaser is here to top off your look.

“I love wearing leggings, but I often struggle to find a long-length top that is actually cute and doesn't look like a pajama top,” wrote one fashion-forward reviewer. “This one is really attractive paired with black leggings.”

Said a satisfied shopper: "I love the longer length and flattering rounded hem. Fits loosely around the belly which helps hide my love handles. One of my favorite shirts."

Another customer even “styled it with a large belt” and declared, “Yes, I will be the one who brings back these large belts into fashion.” Well, that’s another trend for another story!

The Mystry Zone Store Tunic Top will kick off your summer (and beyond) wardrobe by becoming a closet MVP, and you’ll find yourself grabbing it for everything from weekend outings to Zoom conferences to lounging around on the couch. I’s the perfect, practical, yet oh-so-pretty wardrobe addition — and shouldn’t every piece of clothing you own be just that?

Mystry Zone Mystry Zone Store Henley V Neck Blouse $20 $26 Save $5 with coupon Now that summer is here, make sure you stock up on this goes-with-anything top. Save $5 with coupon $20 at Amazon

