Myrtle Beach tiny homes for veterans expected to open in June

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In a New13 update, the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center said it’s about a month away from welcoming 23 veterans to its tiny home village in Myrtle Beach.

The project has been in the works for more than two years and the center is finally at the finish line.

“There is going to be a lot of tears because there’s been a lot of sweat,” Doug Allen VWHRC Chief Operating Officer said.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center aims to get veterans off the street and into homes and new lives.

“That’s a tough thing to swallow,” Allen said. “We shouldn’t have homeless veterans. However, we do, and we are doing our best to get some of those ladies and gentlemen off the street and get their lives back on track again.”

The Myrtle Beach tiny home village has 23 homes and two ADA homes.

Since News13 last talked with the center in December, the homes are now furnished, and landscaping has been taken care of.

The final step is completing the parking lot which Allen said should take about two to three weeks. He said the parking lot is set to take place in a few days.

“Because we’re ready,” Allen said “We have to put in some incidentals and, you know, the livable things right now, it’s just a bed and, you know, refrigerator, microwave that aren’t hooked up.”

Once the parking lot is complete, the center will work with the city to schedule an inspection certifying occupancy. After that, tv’s will be hung on walls and pots and pans will be placed inside the homes for move in day.

Allen said he’s excited to see these veterans happy again.

“However, if and when the veteran is able to afford a nominal rent, they will pay a nominal rent and eventually will get them back on their feet well enough that they’ll want to move out onto their own,” Allen said.

He said they’re planning a phase two to open a resource center next to the village, so donations are always needed. He adds he hopes to welcome the veterans home sometime in June.

* * *

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.