'My skin and hair feel softer': This shower head filters hard water — and it’s on sale for $17

Showering should feel revitalizing, but that's not always the case with hard water. Never dealt with it? Hard water can leave a slimy residue on your skin and a dirty film on your dishes. The solution, at least for your shower, is this water-softening shower head from Feelso, only $17 with Prime and the on-page coupon (down from $40).

Why is this a good deal?

First of all, $17 is the lowest price ever for this product. But you'll also feel cleaner — that's priceless — and you can actually save a bit of water since you won't need to use as much to get clean.

Why do I need this?

A lot of people don't even realize they have hard water, especially if they live where it's always been an issue. For example, in Florida, a lot of dissolved limestone in the tap water can create hard water. To combat its effects, this shower head utilizes layers of calcium sulfite, activated carbon, vitamin C, ceramic balls and more to filter out these materials so that you actually feel clean after bathing. All of this works together to remove these minerals from your shower water before they reach your skin.

If hard water has never bothered you, why should you care? Easy: your health. There are quite a few scientific studies linking eczema outbreaks to prolonged exposure to hard water. If you want to keep your skin nice and healthy, you should avoid exposing it to hard water whenever possible. Sure, you can install a filter at your home (which is a good idea if you live in an area where hard water is prevalent), but an easy fix is this screw-on shower head.

Get smoother, softer water with this mineral-busting shower head with a 15-stage filtration system. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Customers love this shower head. Over 3,500 excited shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"It’s worth way more than what they charge," wrote one impressed shopper. "Everything about how this shower head feels is everything I could ever want from it. I’m impressed with the water pressure, texture, simplicity, versatility and ease-of-install associated with this product. Makes me excited to shower!"

"This is one of my favorite purchases of all time," shared another rave reviewer. "I've been struggling with hair loss and skin irritations which led me to purchasing this shower head and what a difference it has been on my hair and skin. My hair has been noticeably fuller and my skin is not as dry and itchy as it was before."

"This shower head is amazing," raved a five-star fan. "The pressure is amazing, all three settings are a dream. It's got a lot of power but somehow remains soft and doesn't hurt your head or skin. After a single shower, my skin feels softer and so does my hair. It's not tangled like it was with the hard city water."

"It was easy to install," a final reviewer said. "I did have to remove it once and use more plumbers tape to get a drip-free fit. Water pressure is pretty soft which I like. ... I took off one star because you cannot use other manufacturers' filters but they are relatively cheap."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $12 $50 Save $38 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum $150 $450 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Vacuum $125 $210 Save $85 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $31 $40 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer $125 $170 Save $45 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24-Piece $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 with Prime See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $33 $108 Save $75 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Landneoo 3-In-1 Sponge Holder $9 $13 Save $4 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Lavodia Cedar Wood Closet Fresheners, 30-Pack $10 $12 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon