'My lashes are thicker and longer': This eyelash serum has a 4.7 approval and it's currently only $11 — over 50% off

Everyone wants longer, fuller eyelashes, right? You can use a good mascara, try falsies, get extensions or — if you want to go the more natural route — try to enhance your own lashes by using a good lash serum. When used regularly, a lash serum can help condition the lashes you already have so you have less breakage and fall out — which is essential for fuller-looking lashes. "But which serum?" you may ask. Well, you may want to consider the Siieec Lash Serum — it has over 1,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and it's currently 53% off.

Why is this a good deal?

The Siieec Lash Serum regularly goes for $25, but right now you can snag a tube for only $12. According to our records, this is the lowest price this serum has ever gone for, too.

Of course, you could always get lash extensions, but those generally cost $200 or more each visit, and they could actually make your natural lashes fall out. This lash serum targets the problem head on, enhancing and nourishing the lashes you already have and encouraging new lashes to grow. Plus, at $12 a pop, it costs a whole lot less than those pricy, damaging extensions.

Why do I need this?

Whether it's genetic, you're experiencing menopause or you had an eyelash curling accident that caused you to lose some of your lashes (ouch!), a serum like this could help. You can apply the Siieec Lash Serum in the morning under your makeup and at night before bed at the base of your upper and lower lashes, like you would with eyeliner. With consistent daily use, the oil-free, cruelty-free and vegan formula can help your lashes grow longer and healthier within just two weeks.

In addition to lashes, you can use this serum on your eyebrows if you want a fluffier look. After washing your face, apply a bit to your brows and wait about one minute for it to dry.

What reviewers say:

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers rate this lash serum five out of five stars.

"Works Great! Don’t hesitate! I've been using this day and night for three and a half weeks faithfully," explained one customer. "I had a small bare spot with scarce lashes and wanted to see if this would help. Pleasantly surprised that it did! The bare spot is almost filled in and the rest of my lashes are thicker and longer. I also have sensitive eyes and this did not bother them at all."

"I got this lash serum because I was losing lashes from getting lash extensions!" shared another. "Been using for two weeks and I have quite a bit of growth. I’ll continue to use this product and highly recommend [it]!"

"I was surprised that, within a few weeks of using this serum, I can see a definite difference in my lash length," wrote one five-star fan who said they've tried a few types of lash products with zero results in the past. "This eyelash serum is easy to apply and has no scent! I have sensitive eyes and wear contacts, and it does not irritate my eyes."

Another shopper compared it to well-known, but pricier brands: "I was using Latisse for years but it is very expensive. This product not only works just as good, if not better, but is so much cheaper! I love this and highly recommend it!"

Looking at the reviews, it's hard to find anyone who hasn't seen results. But while plenty of people say they haven't experienced any irritation either, like any skincare product, there are a handful who say they did. "Unfortunately, I experienced extreme itchiness, redness, and swelling along my lash line," wrote one person.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

