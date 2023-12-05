'My inner geek is happy!' Turn your Apple Watch into a vintage computer with this $13 charging stand

The Apple Watch is the hotness this year (and every year, if we're being honest), but one area that doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves is the charger. You can find custom chargers in nearly any shape and size, but what about one that mimics the look of an old Mac (complete with floppy drive?) Unthinkable, but we found it. That's right — this nifty Elago W3 Stand is perfect for charging your Apple Watch all while emulating the look of an 80s Macintosh setup, and it's just $13 right now. This is a phenomenal stocking stuffer.

Why is this a good deal?

While it's not the lowest price ever, at just $13, this is a unique, super-affordable stocking stuffer that's hard to pass up.

Why do I need this?

There has been a trend toward plain-Jane utilitarianism in product design the past few years, especially when it comes to chargers and other mobile accessories. This puts the fun back in function! The design of this charging stand makes it a fantastic impulse buy, especially if you have nostalgia for the early days of computing.

The Apple Watch charger slides down into the stand, and then the watch itself slides down on top of it. There's even a small hole at the back for sliding the cable through to keep things nice and tidy. Is this an absolute necessity? No, but who cares? It really does look like an old-school computer perched on your nightstand or desk, although unlike those older systems, the touchscreen works on this one (because it's your Watch.)

If there's someone on your list who's hard to shop for — and let's face it, there always is — then this is a gift that goes above and beyond. It's stocking-stuffer-ific.

This Apple Watch charging stand is both nostalgic and super cool. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"It's a pretty tall order to make charging your devices fun, but this pulls it off. I've had one on my nightstand for years, one for traveling, and have given many as gifts. This does the job, and puts a smile on your face," raved one fan.

"My inner geek is happy!" gushed another five-star reviewer. "This is a must-have for every Apple fan that grew up in the 80's. It works as it is described, has good weight to it and leaves no marks on my watch. I am so glad I stumbled on this when looking for a stand, great product!

"If you have an Apple Watch and a soul, you need this stand," wrote another stoked shopper. "This is just an irresistible product if you have any nostalgia for old Macs. Plop your watch into it, and as depicted in the photos, the nightstand clock glows happily, as if revivifying a vintage Mac. Tip: Get the "white" stand; it's not white, it's as portrayed in photos, Mac Plus beige. Any other color would be a travesty. One other nice feature: unlike other watch stands, your watch fits into a slot instead of just resting on a slope. Yes, it's held by the magnet of the charging cradle, which assures you that an adequate charger contact has been made, but if the stand gets jolted, the watch stays put. So, not only the cutest watch stand, but probably the most practical.

"I love vintage stuff and this just helped me keep the vintage look while having modern tech," added another. "The stand is SOLID, nothing is gonna beat this thing. Only thing I think that may need to be adjusted is the space between the watch display and the stand. I understand that it must be somewhat snug, to hold the watch in front of the charger, but I do think I developed a few minor scratches from the somewhat sharp corners of the stand, where the opening is for the watch itself. Overall though one of the best purchases I've ever made."

elago Elago W3 Stand Compatible with Apple Watch $15 Not a fan of the vintage look? No worries — you can get this in black too. It looks more like a gaming rig than the other color option, but this one isn't on sale. $15 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

