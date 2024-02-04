'My face looks 10 years younger': This fan-fave retinol treatment is down to $19

From a young age, we're programmed to believe that unless we hide from the sun, we're destined for saggy, wrinkled skin. The conventional advice is to wear big hats in summer and slather our skin with sunscreen even in the winter — protect and cover. And while avoiding the sun remains the most crucial step to stave off aging, innovations in the science of skincare have gifted us with some additional ways to ensure that our skin stays beautiful as we mature. To wit: More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers credit Medix 5.5 Retinol + Ferulic Acid Age Rewind Body Treatment Cream with helping to restore elasticity. Here's some more good news: It's currently on sale for $19.

Why is it a good deal?

Prescription-strength retinol products can cost upward of $40, and even at its full price, this highly-rated lotion is big improvement on that. But the fact that it's on sale for $19 makes it an even better bargain, and we haven't seen it dip much lower than that all year. Plus, this deal is for a 15-fluid-ounce bottle — that's a lot of product!

Why do I need this?

It's no secret that retinol is a powerhouse skin-care ingredient when it comes to anti-aging. That's because it can help support collagen production, which in turn has a firming effect to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crepey-looking skin.

This anti-sagging cream is also infused with natural antioxidants like black tea, aloe vera and chamomile to help reduce redness, puffiness and irritation. It contains no alcohol or parabens and is vegan and cruelty-free. Many fans testify that it's helped to reduce their wrinkles and tighten sagging on the face, neck, arms and legs — pretty much everywhere the sun shines.

Speaking of which, we all know sun protection is incredibly important: UV rays are dangerous, and we encourage you to use SPF and be smart. What's great about this product is that it works to improve the appearance of damage that's already been done. This stuff works all over, so apply generously anywhere that's craving moisture.

Medix 5.5 retinol cream targets crepey wrinkles on your face and body. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans rave about how well this cream works for perking up their skin.

"In my late 60s. This product is not a facelift, but it certainly tightens up the turkey skin on one's neck," said a happy shopper. "I also use it on the back of my hands, as it makes 'onion skin' disappear. The price is reasonable; it lasts a long time even with daily use."

"Hot Grandma — no more crepey skin!" testified one big fan. "I have tried so many products for the crepey skin on my upper arms. They’ll moisturize and make my skin soft, but the wrinkles remain. This one actually works. The wrinkles diminished greatly after only a couple of uses."

"I’ve been using Medix 5.5 for over a year now, and what a difference it has made in my skin," shared a satisfied customer. "I had crepey skin, mostly on my neck and décolletage, and nothing would get rid of it. I found this product that had great reviews for crepey skin, so thought I would try it and SO glad I did. I will never use anything else. My only (small) complaint is the pump stops pumping the lotion out when there’s still so much lotion left in the bottle." (Psst: This popular bottle-emptying kit makes getting every last drop out a lot easier!"

After just a few uses, one five-star fan said, "I can already see the crepey skin on my upper arms filling out, and my sagging jawline has lifted significantly. My face looks 10 years younger.

"I am 64, grew up a beach baby in Florida, at a time when we were in the sun endlessly, without the benefit of sunscreen," wrote a happy Medix 5.5 user. "Within a week of using this product, I noticed my throat and upper arms looked a LOT better. My skin looked smoother and more even-toned ... I am not getting the cover of Vogue this month, but my skin looks a LOT better."

This sale won't last. Isn't it time you treated your skin — and saved money in the process?

Want to complete your retinol collection? Amazon shoppers also love this inexpensive Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick for banishing dark under-eye circles and fine lines:

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo $32 $44 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Nioxin System Kit 1, Hair Strengthening & Thickening Treatment $47 $55 Save $8 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $57 $200 Save $143 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $63 $200 Save $137 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Style

BoxLegend T-Shirt Folding Board $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $11 $30 Save $19 with Prime See at Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon