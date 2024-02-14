My esthetician told me to never skip this skin care routine step post-shower if I want clear skin

Like a lot of people, when it comes to my skin care routine, my main goal is simply to achieve clear skin. While I try to use high-quality products and remain consistent with my regime, I also get a facial a few times a year to score expert advice and to give my skin some extra TLC.

Not long ago, I visited one of my favorite clean skin care brands, Naturopathica, at the brand's Manhattan spa for a facial, and I took full advantage of asking my expert esthetician how I could improve my skin.

While I assumed she would recommend that I start using retinol or some other powerful product, what she suggested really surprised me. After every shower that I’ve washed my hair, she said I needed to use a toner.

After assuring me that the best toners have come a long way from the drying, astringent formulas I knew in high school, she explained why this step is so crucial. In the shower, the warm water and steam open your pores. While using shampoo, conditioner and other hair products, some of those chemicals will inadvertently end up on your face and can clog your pores.

I thought washing my face at the end of my shower and rinsing off my skin right before I got out was enough — but I was wrong. This is why my esthetician insisted that after you cleanse your skin in the shower, you should be using a toner right after you get out. This ensures you aren’t leaving any residue behind.

For those who are, like me, new to toner, I picked the brain of Catie Wiggy, a Clean Beauty Esthetician and skincare expert, to learn more. According to Wiggy, "A toner is a water-based skincare solution that helps to remove any remaining traces of dirt, debris, makeup, or cleanser residue from the skin. Some cleansers can disrupt the natural pH balance of the skin, so toners are applied after cleansing to help restore the skin's pH level, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin."

Depending on the packaging, you can apply toner in a variety of ways. Most commonly, you can pour some onto a cotton ball or pad and wipe it across your face. Other toners come in a mess-free spray bottle that allows you to spritz away.

If you're wondering if a toner would be right for you — spoiler alert — the answer is yes. Wiggy assured me that "everyone can benefit from adding a toner to their skincare routine. Toners give your skin that deep, squeaky-clean, refreshed feeling and can elevate anyone's basic routine." She also agreed that using one post-shower is ideal, because it's a great way for the toner to "penetrate the skin and provide its skin-boosting benefits."

From balancing out your skin to hydrating it to purifying it, there are a ton of toners out there to choose from. To get started, think about what your skin needs most. "Toners with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil can help remove excess oil from the skin, which can be especially beneficial for people with oily or acne-prone skin. Toners containing ingredients like squalene, hyaluronic acid, or rose water are perfect for normal to dry skin types as they can help to hydrate and moisturize the skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple," Wiggy explained.

So if you’ve been dealing with dull skin or clogged pores and can’t figure out the cause, a toner might be the perfect solution for you. Keep scrolling to shop three esthetician-approved toners that Wiggy recommends (and a few more budget-friendly options).

Dermalogica Dermalogica Multi-Active Hydrating Facial Toner Wiggy reccomends this Dermalogica toner for those with maturing or dry skin. Use it before your moisturizer to help your skin absorb all of that hydration.

