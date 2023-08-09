Trap pests from a distance with this nifty critter catcher: 'No more bug guts'
We're deep into the buggiest season of the year, and if you've noticed more creepy crawlies making themselves at home in, well, your home? You probably wish there were a better way of getting rid of them than swatting a magazine around (which works about 1% of the time). Well, we've got one, and it's endearingly called My Critter Catcher — much cuter than those insects, that's for sure. This clever tool has a brush grabber on one end that lets you trap those little pests from a distance and transport them outside where they belong. Effective, humane and just $22!
Those itsy-bitsy spiders are about to go on the joyride of their lives.
Instead of wasting paper towels and smushing bugs on various surfaces around your home, the My Critter Catcher lets you grab insects without leaving any mess behind. It also doesn't require spraying any harsh chemicals. But best of all, it's 25.5 inches long to keep you over an arm's distance from those little wrigglers — a game-changer for those of us who can't even watch the movie Antz without shielding our eyes.
The patented design includes a bristled claw, which opens and closes when you squeeze or release the handle. Just place the open bristles over the creature you're targeting, loosen your grip and the claw will close around it. Now you can lift it up without getting anywhere near it and let it roam free outdoors. Have a good life, little buggies!
In terms of what this device can handle, the retailer notes that it'll effectively trap everything from spiders to roaches and even scorpions — though we truly hope it never comes to that last one!
More than 3,500 Amazon customers found My Critter Catcher to be so handy, they gave it a perfect rating.
Bug guts, be gone
"I love this product!" gushed a happy reviewer. "I have two at my house, one upstairs and one downstairs ... It's a quality product, easy to use and quite durable. The oldest one I have is four years old and it is still in good working condition. And the best part is, no more bug guts! I live in a part of the country with stink bugs, so it is nice to just flush them down the toilet. No touching them and no squishing them = no more stink!"
Stay away, spiders
"I've had a serious spider phobia my whole life," shared a (now) relieved shopper. "My ex used to handle them, but we broke up ... suddenly it's on ME to get the spiders! ... Critter Catcher changed everything! First of all, it's LONG ... which enables me to stay a safe distance away so I don't start panicking. Secondly, the gripper bristles WORK. Big or small, they trap the spider and it doesn't fall out ... Honestly, best purchase I've made in a while!"
Beetles, be free!
"This thing surpassed my greatest expectations!" exclaimed a final fan. "It is easy to use, holds spiders very securely and makes releasing them a breeze! ... No worrying about having to get up close to catch a spider with a cup or risking marks on stuff if I smash a spider. And for that matter, no more feeling horrible about killing an innocent bug, because I no longer feel like I have to resort to that."
Pink makes everything less scary, right? Choose from this bright hue, neon green or even a camo print if you want to be all sneaky about your bug-busting mission.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
