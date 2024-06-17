'My 40-year-old eyes need this': This magnifying travel mirror is down to $9

Have you ever fallen victim to super-poor lighting while traveling, making it difficult to apply makeup, pluck stray hairs or go about your skincare routine? Yeah, us too. We've long been on the hunt for a solution, and this shopper favorite hits the nail on the head: It's the Kintion Pocket Mirror, which offers magnification and LED lights for a full vanity experience in a pocket-sized package. It comes with a pocket-sized price too — this Amazon top-seller is now on sale for just $9.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

With this sale price you'll get this handy go-anywhere mirror for just $9 with the additional on-page coupon — that's over 40% off, and close to the lowest price on record. Grab it now if you're looking for a valuable travel helper! It's also available in 12 colors, several of which are on sale for the same discount (and others for just a buck or two more).

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you don't have excellent eyesight (or, in some cases, miraculous night vision), you will benefit from a lighted magnifying mirror when you apply makeup, check your hair and tackle your skincare routine on the road. The Kintion Pocket Mirror provides a portable, two-sided compact (with each mirror side measuring a generous 3.3 by 2.5 inches) that is ideal for slipping into your purse or weekender. One side has normal magnification, while the other side features 3x magnification for finer detailing. Whether you're using this for travel or as part of your everyday routine, it'll help you see the little things — even if your eyes aren't quite what they used to be.

The non-magnified side has eight small LED lights, ideal for doing your makeup or diffusing the light while using the 3x magnification side. To use the LEDs, just flip a switch in the back and you're all set. The compact takes two 3-volt lithium batteries, which reviewers confirm are included with the mirror.

Light up your life with this super-smart, super-affordable LED travel mirror. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Many Amazon reviewers have given the Kintion Pocket Mirror a five-star rating, with shoppers highlighting its magnification and brightness as major pluses.

Pros 👍

"I cannot live without this mirror — my 40-year-old eyes need this to put mascara on!" said one happy customer. "[It] has a regular mirror side and a magnified side. Best mirror to throw in your bag and go!"

"It's light, compact and super cute," commented another shopper. "The lights are super bright and it’s the perfect size to slip into a purse or backpack."

Another five-star fan called the compact "small but mighty," sharing that it has "wonderful bright makeup mirror lights. I love the color I picked and it will be super handy when traveling," like when "some hotels don’t have mirrors in the room so you have to wait to put on makeup while others are showering."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think that the light is a little too bright and wish they could adjust the brightness to tone it down a bit.

"I love this mirror!" said one person. "I got it for my travel makeup bag because my last compact broke; I really love how small and slim it is. The only downside for me was the light function was too bright. I can't turn it on or use it without hurting my eyes."

"Super cute. Love that it lights up," wrote another reviewer. "It goes everywhere with me. I love that I can turn the light off. I just wish I could adjust brightness on the side with light."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer with SPF 50 $17 $27 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $26 $55 Save $29 See at Amazon

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum $28 $64 Save $36 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $40 $60 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Sampeel Tank Top $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Adidas Adilette Slides $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-Up $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon