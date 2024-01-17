'My 40-year-old eyes need this': A magnifying mirror is a travel must have — and this bestseller is 40% off

Have you ever fallen victim to super-poor lighting while traveling, making it difficult to apply makeup or go about your skincare routine? Yeah, us too. We've long been on the hunt for a solution, and this shopper favorite hits the nail on the head: It's the Kintion Pocket Mirror, which offers magnification and LED lights for a full vanity experience in a pocket-sized package. It comes with a pocket-sized price, too — this Amazon No. 1 bestseller is on sale now for just $9 in some colors with an on-page coupon, down from $15.

Why is this a good deal?

As someone who travels as much as possible — and likes to look presentable while doing so — it's frustrating to be stuck in hotel rooms with dim lighting and hard-to-access mirrors that make putting on makeup not only a pain, but sometimes nearly impossible. I always travel with a lighted mini mirror, and the Kintion Pocket Mirror is a great option at about 40% off. Its price rarely dips below the current price of $9, so grab it now if you're looking for a valuable travel helper at a discount.

Why do I need this?

If you don't have excellent eyesight (or, in some cases, miraculous night vision), you will benefit from a lighted magnifying mirror when you apply makeup, check your hair and tackle your skincare routine on the road. The Kintion Pocket Mirror provides a portable, two-sided compact (with each mirror side measuring a generous 3.3 by 2.5 inches) that is ideal for slipping into your purse or weekender. One side has normal magnification, while the other side features 3x magnification so you can better see the details. Whether you're using this for travel or as part of your everyday routine, you'll always be able to see the little things — even if your eyes aren't quite what they used to be.

Best of all, the non-magnified side has eight small LED lights, ideal for doing your makeup or diffusing the light while using the 3x magnification side. To use the LEDs, just flip a switch in the back and you're all set. The compact takes two 3-volt lithium batteries, which reviewers confirm are included with the mirror.

Light up your life with this super-smart, super-affordable LED travel mirror. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 7,500 Amazon reviewers have given the Kintion Pocket Mirror a perfect five-star rating, with many shoppers highlighting its magnification and brightness. "I cannot live without this mirror — my 40-year-old eyes need this to put mascara on!" exclaimed one happy customer. "[It] has a regular mirror side and a magnified side. Best mirror to throw in your bag and go!"

"It's light, compact and super cute," commented another shopper. "The lights are super bright and it’s the perfect size to slip into a purse or backpack." Another five-star fan called the compact "small but mighty," sharing that it has "wonderful bright makeup mirror lights. I love the color I picked and it will be super handy when traveling," like when "some hotels don’t have mirrors in the room so you have to wait to put on makeup while others are showering."

One thoughtful traveler noted that while they felt "the light function was too bright," otherwise they "love this mirror ... I got it for my travel makeup bag because my last compact broke; I really love how small and slim it is ... I take it with me everywhere."

If you'd prefer a rechargeable option, that's also on sale (in pink) from Kintion:

"This mirror is so good for your cosmetic bag," said one shopper. "It's small but not too small. I love that it lights up. The charge for the lights lasts forever. Makes a great gift as well."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $36 $134 Save $98 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $66 $200 Save $134 See at Amazon

GoodBaby No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings $25 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

FYC Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $8 $30 Save $22 See at Amazon

Dearfoams Chenille Bootie Slippers $23 $44 Save $21 See at Amazon

BTFBM V-Neck Pullover $35 $56 Save $21 See at Amazon