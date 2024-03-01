Must Read: The Significance of The Row's No-Phone Show, Why LVMH Is Embracing Entertainment

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The significance of The Row's no-phone show

For The Row's Fall 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, the brand requested guests "refrain from capturing or sharing any content during your experience" and instead offered notepads and pens. The request was quickly shared on social media and ignited a conversation about access, nostalgia, exclusivity and elitism. For some, the move was the pinnacle of quiet luxury to embrace living in the moment, while for others, it represented an act of exclusion for a brand whose garments are already far outside fans' budgets. {Vogue Business/paywalled}

Why LVMH is embracing entertainment

LVMH recently announced the launch of 22 Montaigne Entertainment, a platform to connect its maisons with the entertainment industry. Per Business of Fashion, it marked a survival plan for the company in a world where streaming services offer more opportunity for brand-centric storytelling. Magazine and television advertising are not as effective in our increasingly digital world, so fashion industry players such as LVMH, Saint Laurent and Artémis are turning to the entertainment business. "Most people now consume their entertainment through various streaming services, and a lot of people, particularly the more affluent people, pay to not have their entertainment interrupted by advertising," Anish Melwani, chief executive of LVMH North America, told BoF. "Of course we're going to continue with our campaigns and things like that. But it increases the importance of having these amazing stories that are part of the heritage of our brands." {Business of Fashion/paywalled}

Olaplex CEO shares turnaround plan

Olaplex CEO Amanda Baldwin shared her plan to course correct the company's strategy on an earnings call on Thursday. (Baldwin stepped into the role in mid-December of 2023 after JuE Wong exited in October.) Olaplex's 2023 net sales declined by about 35% compared to 2022. In addition to maximizing the impact of Olaplex's sales and marketing, Baldwin said she also aims to strengthen the brand's ability to support the future and developing a long-term roadmap. Plans include investing in salon support for professional stylists, upgrading visual merchandising and limiting retail partnerships. {Glossy}

Coach opens restaurant in Indonesia

On Friday, Coach announced its first big foray into hospitality with the opening of The Coach Restaurant and Coach Coffee Shop at Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Designed by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers and Studio Sofield President William Sofield, the restaurant and coffee shop are filled with New York themes such as NYC diners, taxi cabs and corner stores. The menu also offers classics found at NYC diners like pizza and soft serve. See photos of the restaurant and coffee shop below. {Fashionista inbox}

The Coach Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy of Coach

View the 16 images of this gallery on the original article

View the original article to see embedded media.

Marc Jacobs and Pharrell in conversation for System Magazine

In December 2023, Marc Jacobs and Pharrell met up at the Louis Vuitton HQ in Paris to reflect on their friendship and respective careers for System Magazine. The conversation marked the first time Jacobs had been inside the building since leaving his post as Louis Vuitton's first ready-to-wear artistic director in 2013. The two creatives discussed their visions for Louis Vuitton, the importance of collaboration and how Pharrell became the brand's men's creative director. Watch the full conversation here. {Instagram}

Spanx unveils apparel-focused Spring 2024 campaign

Spanx released its Spring 2024 campaign titled "We Live in Spanx" on Friday, which centers the brand's expanding apparel offering while featuring Allyson Felix, Charli Howard and Nadia Munno. With images and an accompanying video by Cass Bird and Jordan Scott, the campaign aims to capture the versatility of the female experience. See all the images below. {Fashionista inbox}

Charli Howard for Spanx Spring 2024. Photo: Cass Bird and Jordan Scott

View the 8 images of this gallery on the original article

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.