Must Read: Macy's to Close 150 Stores, Law Roach Breaks Down Zendaya's Latest Press Tour Looks

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Macy's to close 150 stores after weak Q4 results

After reporting a net loss of $71 million in the fourth quarter (compared to a $508 million profit the previous year), Macy's will close approximately 150 underproductive stores through 2026, the company's new CEO Tony Spring announced on Tuesday. In the plan called "A Bold New Chapter," Macy's will prioritize investment in about 350 "go-forward" locations and expand its small-format store chains including Bloomies, specialized and downsized Macy's, Bloomingdale's outlets and Backstage off-price units. For the year, Macy's Inc. generated $105 million in net income and just over $23 billion in sales compared to a net of $1.18 billion and just over $24.4 billion in sales in 2022. {WWD/paywalled}

Law Roach on Zendaya's "Dune: Part Two" press tour looks

From a vintage Mugler robot suit to a futuristic vintage Givenchy motherboard dress, Zendaya's "Dune: Part Two" press tour looks have taken the internet by storm thanks to her longtime stylist Law Roach. Roach crafted Zendaya's wardrobe around the film's themes and pulled many archival looks, which he sees as a way to practice sustainability and support small businesses. (He buys, rather than borrows, from vintage dealers.) "We adopted method dressing," Roach told Vogue's Christian Allaire. "The looks served as an extension of the wardrobe from the movie; it was intentional and purposeful." {Vogue/paywalled}

Louis Vuitton to show Cruise 2025 in Barcelona

Louis Vuitton will host its Cruise 2025 runway show in Barcelona on May 23. In a collaboration with the Catalan capital, the brand will also be organizing the Louis Vuitton 37th America's Cup Barcelona which includes the Louis Vuitton Cup qualifying session beginning this summer. Louis Vuitton also plans to release its City Guide for Barcelona with a pop-up and event. The house's relationship with Barcelona dates back to the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition; today, it operates six leather goods workshops in nearby Catalunya employing over 1,800 people. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Bardia Zeinali/Courtesy of Vogue

Vogue World is coming to Paris

The third annual Vogue World will be held in Paris on June 23 at Place Vendôme in celebration of French fashion and the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. The globally live-streamed event will also kick off Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The runway show itself will celebrate 10 different sports by pairing each one with a theme of French fashion for every decade since 1924 (the last year Paris hosted the Olympics). {Fashionista inbox}

Nerea Martí Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger partners with F1 Academy

Tommy Hilfiger is partnering with F1 Academy, a series dedicated to developing female drivers, and sponsoring Spanish racing driver Nerea Martí, who debuted the Tommy Hilfiger branded car and race suit in Saudi Arabia during pre-season testing. Tommy Hilfiger, which has collaborated with Formula 1 teams since the '90s, will also design and supply the F1 Academy staff uniform. Martí said in a statement, "By backing F1 Academy he is standing behind female drivers and helping us break boundaries. Beyond the track, I'm looking forward to activations and events that will help me grow both professionally and personally." {Fashionista inbox}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.