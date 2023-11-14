Must Read: Issa Rae Covers Marie Claire, Rebag and Thredup Announce Partnership

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Issa Rae is on the cover of Marie Claire

Actor, producer and writer Issa Rae is on the cover of Marie Claire's November Power issue. Photographed by Chrisean Rose, Rae spoke with Cori Murray about her production company, Issa Rae Productions, her work as an industry trailblazer, the strike and her most recent business venture — a prosecco company. "There's certain things that I want to take advantage of outside of the industry just because I feel like [the industry] doesn't know what it wants to be, it's in flux," Rae shared in the interview. "I want to be able to have control of my own destiny." {Marie Claire}

Rebag and Thredup announce partnership

Resale leaders Rebag and Thredup have a new collaboration on the way with hopes of shaking up the secondhand shopping market. As part of the partnership, Rebag is launching a Clean Out program where customers will now be able to receive credit towards the luxury handbag site when they sell items on Thredup, while Thredup users will have access to select Rebag inventory directly on thredup.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton, extends contract

Nicolas Ghesquière is staying put at the helm of Louis Vuitton. Following a decade at the Maison, the women's artistic director has renewed his contract. "It is a true honor to continue writing the story of Louis Vuitton. We began the first chapter 10 years ago, defining a new identity based on extraordinary heritage and a constant focus on innovation," he shared in a statement. "I have had the privilege to harness the talent and expertise of the Maison." {Fashionista inbox}

Inside Lesage, the French specialty house owned by Chanel

Take a peek inside the world of Maison Lesage, the French specialty house owned by Chanel. Here, a team of 70 artisans work meticulously to create embroidered masterpieces for haute couture. With unique attention to detail and careful handling of sequins, beads and metallic threads, Lesage will celebrate a century of work, writes The New York Times reporter Vivian Morelli. Throughout these past 100 years, the specialty atelier has collaborated with the likes of Dior, Saint Laurent and, of course, Chanel, which acquired Lesage in 2002. {The New York Times/paywalled}

