Must Read: Estée Lauder Bets on Upmarket Products, The Year Male Celebrities Started Dressing for Attention

Why Estée Lauder is trying to move upmarket

Estée Lauder announced its newest launch from its high-end Re-Nutriv collection on Thursday: the Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème, with Sirtivity-Lp™, selling for $350. After the brand's recent slump, Estée Lauder is attempting to connect luxury and longevity with this new launch that appeals to wealthy shoppers. Estée Lauder Companies has experienced "five straight quarters of declines as demand for prestige beauty fails to rebound in Asia," Priya Rao wrote, which has led some to argue that the company should be more inclusive of affordable brands. Moving upmarket, however, could also ensure profitability and Re-Nutriv could be the brand's best opportunity. {Business of Fashion/paywalled}

The year famous guys started dressing for attention

From Cillian Murphy pulling out the stops for the "Oppenheimer" press tour to Timothée Chalamet setting the bar incredibly high for red carpet outfits, this was the year of famous men abandoning the classic black suit in favor of eye-catching looks. Being a Hollywood star in 2023 means crafting a reputation of looking cool both on and off screen, which has led some famous men like Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Ryan Gosling to start embracing fashion. GQ's Eileen Cartter wrote that for famous men in 2023, "getting dressed is all about knowing when and how to put on a little show." {GQ/paywalled}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.