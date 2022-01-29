The must-have car accessories you need this winter and beyond

Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza shares her must-haves for your car, during wintry conditions and beyond. From clearing up your view to jump starting your ride, you need these essentials now.

Shop the video:

HALO Portable Car Jump $109.99

Clip on Panoramic Mirror $12.99 > $10.36

Sunshade Extender Visor $24.99 > $17.98

Magical Ice Scrapers $16.95

USB Essential Oil Car Diffuser $24.99 > $19.99

Video Transcript

ANNA DE SOUZA: Your car is your sanctuary, so we've rounded up 5 highly rated must haves to keep you safe and spice up your time on the road. The dreaded sound of a car engine failing to start. Avoid the nightmare with this portable power bank that includes jumper cables and has enough juice to crank up your car, boot, motorcycle, even a lawnmower. On the day-to-day, use it to charge your phone, tablet, and laptop.

The kicker? There are 15,000 positive reviews by folks who credit this little brick with saving their lives when stranded, camping, or during a power outage. It's easier than you think to get better visibility on the road with this clip-on panoramic rearview mirror that expands your view instantly.

It features a wide angle view that clears up blind spots, and you'll even be able to keep tabs on your kids in the backseat, too. Installation is really easy, and it's compatible with most cars. And for under $15, this is a major upgrade.

We've all been there squinting while the sun's rays obstruct our view on the road. This sunshade extending visor eliminates distracting glare so you can drive comfortably while protecting your vision against UVA and UVB rays. It can even be used as a shield to block sunlight from your peripherals as well.

The last thing anyone wants to do on a frigid winter morning is scrape ice from the windshield. This plastic funnel-shaped tool features an ergonomic design that applies direct pressure to a larger surface area than traditional ice scrapers, which quickly removes the icy mess like magic. After putting it to the test, reviewers say this gadget saved them a ton of time and frustration.

This essential oil car diffuser will definitely add some zen to any zany trip. The soothing mist is adjustable, and it fits perfectly into any cup holder with accessible buttons and seven color choices you can cycle through for the perfect ambiance. Say goodbye to those tacky air fresheners that only work for a few days. What are your must haves for the car? Let us know in the comments below.