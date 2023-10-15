Music, Fashion Prize winners announced after first weekend of Prize Fest

The first weekend of Prize Fest has come to an end, and if you weren't able to make it out, here's what you missed at the Music and Fashion Prizes.

Music Prize

The first weekend of Prize Fest kicked off with a lot of noise at the Remington Garage on Friday and Saturday nights. Split over two nights, 12 bands battled it out, and four of them walked away with cash prizes, the grand prize totaling $10,000.

Audience Choice - Dexter Duran and the Port City Sound

Third Place - Octavia the Great with GG

Second Place - Wild Ire and Niki J. Crawford

First Place - LVVRS

LVVRS is a group of charismatic rockers crafting infectious sounds that are a stylish blend of disco pop and 1970s rock-n-roll flair. Their songs work equally well on the dance floor or roaring out the window of a speeding car.

Formed in a south Louisiana on Valentine's Day, LVVRS are a group of young musicians taking cues from current alt-pop contemporaries as well as from your parent's vinyl collection. Their live shows are a master class of the power and conviction of modern rockers coupled with the sonic detail of major pop artists. LVVRS currently are working on their debut EP.

Fashion Prize

The first weekend ended with brunch and a fashion show at Phoenix 2.0 on Sunday morning that allowed five designers the chance to show what they're made of on the runway. A panel of judges critiqued their work, and one designer walked away with the $2,500 grand prize.

Frank Robertson was named the 2023 Fashion Price winner.

Robertson, owner/designer of H.I.M Studios, is a fashion/handbag designer, engineering technologist and a sheet metal fabricator.

Robertson is known for using unconventional materials like tarp, bike tires and vintage fabrics to redefine eco-conscious fashion as well as upcycling and repurposing.

His designs breathe new life into overlooked materials to create striking and avant-garde designs.

If you missed out on weekend one, don't worry because you can still get in on all of the Prize action next weekend for Film, Food and Comedy. For more information on those events, including purchasing tickets, visit the Prize Fest website.

