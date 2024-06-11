Music City Hot Chicken is opening a second Fort Collins location

North Fort Collins lost one Nashville hot chicken restaurant this year but won't be without the popular food for long.

Blazing Bird, which opened next to the King Soopers on North College Avenue in 2021, closed this spring, making way for Music City Hot Chicken to move in.

Business owners and brothers Sam and Jordan Graf are opening their second Fort Collins location at 1820 N. College Ave., Unit 180, alongside General Manager Sara Kenyon, who was the second hire when they opened their Prospect Road restaurant.

They hope to open their restaurant with a full bar around August.

They had been looking for commissary space to handle the catering side of its business, but when Blazing Bird closed, it created an opportunity.

"It seemed pretty turnkey, and there's not a lot on this side of town as far as hospitality and bars," Sam Graf said.

The new location will have a pub and bar feel and patio seating, he said.

Music City Hot Chicken will also be able to host fundraising events outside. It's done that for several years at the Prospect location but isn't able to anymore due to neighbors' concerns.

Music City Hot Chicken hosts three concert events every year, with all profits going to Fort Collins nonprofit organizations. In recent years, they've benefited Launch: Community Through Skateboarding, SPLASH Youth of Northern Colorado and the Cultural Enrichment Center of Fort Collins.

The expansion will also help elevate Music City Hot Chicken employees, many of whom have been with them so long they've hit a ceiling, Sam Graf said.

The Grafs opened Music City Hot Chicken back in 2016.

"It was really nice to open a restaurant in our hometown after growing up here," Jordan Graf said.

The Grafs and and Kenyon all graduated from Fort Collins High School.

"After college, Sam and I both left Colorado. He went south to the east, and I went west. And when we came back, I kind of wanted to open up my own place," Jordan Graf aid. "Sam had been to Nashville and made me hot chicken for the first time ... and he ruined fried chicken for me forever."

"Hot chicken became a thing," he said. They found an investor and opened up Music City Hot Chicken.

"I've really appreciated getting to know the small business community in Fort Collins," Sam Graf said. "The community is very supportive of each other, and those that are kind of dedicated to putting back into the community and being involved in the community have become very good allies for us, and I hope they would say the same (about us.)"

The restaurant will be the Grafs' third Colorado location. They also have a Denver location inside TRVE Brewing Co. taproom, 227 N. Broadway, Unit 101.

Blazing Bird has left Fort Collins, but it now has five Colorado locations: in Denver, Arvada, Englewood, Westminster and Aurora.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins hot chicken restaurant Music City replaces another one