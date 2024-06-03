Museum of Illusions opens its first Ohio museum in downtown Cleveland

Visitors at the Museum of Illusions Cleveland appear to float in space.

Things are not what they appear inside Cleveland's newest museum.

The Museum of Illusions − a chain of museums scattered across 25 countries − has set up shop in downtown Cleveland in the historic May Building facing Cleveland's Public Square.

This is the 49th such museum in the world joining more touristy locations like New York City, Orlando and Las Vegas.

Company president Teo Širola said the first museum opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015 and the number of locations have been growing ever since including one expected to open soon in Seattle.

Širola said they have been looking to open one in Cleveland for about a year and half and once the exact spot was picked it took about 10 months to renovate and install the exhibits.

With attractions like Lake Erie and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he said, the city is a nice fit for an attraction like this.

"We're here to make smiles," he said.

Visitors at the Museum of Illusions Cleveland check out the Head on a Platter exhibit.

What's inside a Museum of Illusions?

Visitors must purchase a ticket to experience a series of optical illusions to hands on displays to immersive experiences based on science, mathematics, biology and psychology.

There's a lot a of science behind the exhibits that appear defy logic and offer the perfect chance for a photograph or two.

The science behind the trickery is all spelled out so there's an educational component mixed in too among the dozens of exhibits and experiences.

Many of the exhibits use mirrors to create cool effect, including an infinity room that seemly goes on forever.

There's also a giant kaleidoscope where your head becomes the art exhibit.

Some of the exhibits make visitors appear really small or really, really tall.

Širola said there's some special nods to Cleveland inside the museum, including a basketball effect where it appears the visitor is dunking themselves through the hoop and another where it seems a visitor is levitating over the museum's Euclid Avenue entrance.

For more, visit museumofillusions.com.

The Museum of Illusions Cleveland is located just off Public Square.

Where is the Museum of Illusions Cleveland?

The Museum of Illusions Cleveland is located at 200 Euclid Ave. near Public Square.

What are the hours of the Museum of Illusions Cleveland?

The Museum of Illusions Cleveland hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.

How much are tickets to the Museum of Illusions Cleveland?

The ticket prices for the museum vary with adult walk-up tickets costing $26 and $22 for children ages 5 to 12.

There are a variety of discounts offered, including for the military and senior citizens.

Tickets purchased online are cheaper than those sold at the museum.

Teachers and educators are admitted free with valid ID.

