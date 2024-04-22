Museum to host Indigenous wisdom series

Indigenous Knowledge Keeper Nathan Wright will be sharing his knowledge in an upcoming three-part series with Port Huron Museums.

Port Huron Museums is celebrating nature and the knowledge it holds by hosting a Mother Earth series with a Michigan-based Indigenous Knowlege Keeper.

Port Huron Museums is proud to bring out Nathan Wright, a renowned Indigenous Knowledge Keeper, for its three-part series titled "Indigenous Wisdom and Mother Earth Series." The series of classes will take place on April 26 and April 27. Wright, an Indigenous Herbalist, will showcase his knowledge of plant medicine and bring a message of healing and Earth stewardship to the community.

Wright is an advocate of Anishinabek traditions and the owner of the Herbal Lodge, located in Petosky. He is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

"I am honored to bring the timeless wisdom of my ancestors to the community of Port Huron, sharing the healing power of Indigenous plants and traditions," Wright said in a press release. "This series not only offers a window into the beauty of Mother Earth, but also a path towards a healthier and more harmonious way of life."

Seating is limited for the series, so people are encouraged to register ahead of time. All classes are $25 for museum members and $30 for the general public. Limited scholarships are available. More information and registration can be found on the Port Huron Museums event webpage.

Port Huron Museums Executive Director Veronica Campbell said the museum is thrilled to provide this series to the community and work with Wright. She said the museums looks forward to showcasing his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge with the community.

"Working with the Indigenous community is a major part of our cultural mission," Campbell said. "We strive to share and celebrate the cultural traditions of local Indigenous communities."

Campbell said the museums strives to be a cultural community center, so it is very exciting to facilitate this program.

The first class is entitled "Land Back: Our Teachers, Our Truth, Our Connection to Mother Earth." Taking place at 6 p.m. on April 26, this class will be a discussion on the seven fires of prophecy and its connection to the Land Back movement. Wright will also offer insights as a wild forager, cold water experience and water protector.

The next class, "Indigenous Wisdom: Crafting Hawthorn Berry Tincture for Heart Health" will be a hands-on workshop teaching the practice of creating the tinctures while honoring traditional methods mixed with contemporary applications. This class takes place at 10 a.m. on April 27.

Also on April 27, the "Indigenous Plant Walk: A Journey of Discovery" will take place. The walk will start at 1:30 p.m. at Desmond Landing. While identifying plants, people will hear about the medicinal purposes and cultural importance of native plant life.

At each class, attendees will have the opportunity to acquire tinctures, Michigan harvested Hawthorn berries, medicinal seeds and plants and an array of natural remedies crafted by Wright.

