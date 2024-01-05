Multi-veg and cheddar soup recipe

The key to a really delicious soup? Cheese. But of course cheese is very calorific, so here I use just enough to enrich the flavour and enhance the texture. The soup is blended to a very smooth consistency, reminiscent of a French potage aux légumes. Partner it up with a slice of good-quality sourdough bread (50g slice = 140 calories).

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

4

226

Place the onion, leek and carrot in a food processor and chop up relatively small.

Put the oil in a large saucepan on a medium heat and add the chopped vegetables.

Mix well to begin to soften.

Now chop up the broccoli and cauliflower in the food processor until they look a bit like rice, then add to the pan along with the red lentils and mix well.

Chop up the potato in the food processor and add to the pan with the stock.

Turn up the heat to bring the soup to a boil then reduce it and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the spinach leaves and simmer for a further 5 minutes.

Now blend the soup until smooth in a food processor (you may have to do this in 2 batches) or use a stick blender. Taste and season with salt and pepper accordingly.