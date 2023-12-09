The Multi-Purpose Product Julianne Moore Wears in ‘May, December’ for Glowing Skin



We found the exact blush that Julianne Moore, 63, and Natalie Portman, 42, used during *that* mirror scene in the film May, December.

It’s ILIA’s Multi-Stick, a multi-purpose makeup stick intended for use on both the cheeks and lips.



The stick is loved by reviewers online, too, and comes in 12 buildable shades.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman are two leading ladies who deliver gorgeous red-carpet-worthy looks time and time again. The two recently teamed up for the anticipated Netflix film May December, (which is garnering Oscar buzz!) to tell a complex tale alongside actor Charles Melton. The fourth star of the show (at least according to this Firstfinds’ trending products expert) is the powerhouse makeup item Moore and Portman used in one pivotal scene: ILIA’s Multi-Stick in shade Tenderly.

During a key moment in May December, Moore’s character, Gracie, gives a tutorial to help Elizabeth, played by Portman, get into character. “This is the blush that I like, and I use a sponge to apply it,” Gracie says as she dabs the ILIA Multi-Stick onto Elizabeth’s cheeks using a makeup sponge. It’s also implied that the Multi-Stick is what Gracie uses for her signature pink lip. While a sponge will aid with blending, the product can also be applied with fingers or a makeup brush.

The creamy formula is intended for use on both the cheeks and lips and comes in twelve buildable shades that can be worn as blush, lip color, and highlighter. Shoppers love the product too, granting it five stars and over 5,000 reviews on the brand’s website. “Pretty color. Subtle and natural-looking contour. Easy to apply. Moisturizing and doesn’t irritate my skin,” one ILIA shopper wrote. “Love it and easily blend-able with other sticks for the perfect color!” another commented.

Though the brand is a hit with Gen Z on TikTok (and, as a result, makes for an excellent beauty gift!), its products are designed for people of all ages. The brand has also been used by Kate Hudson, Paulina Porizkova, Cindy Crawford, Hilary Swank, Miranda Kerr, and Pamela Anderson, among others.

Those looking for holiday gifts—or who want to try out a few different shades for themselves—can grab the money-saving ILIA Color Ways Multi-Stick Set, which includes a full-sized Multi-Stick in Whisper (a peachy pink reminiscent of Pantone's Color of the Year 2024: Peach Puzz) and Mini Multi-Sticks in Come Sunday (a limited-edition pearlescent coral) and Cosmic Dancer (a soft champagne pearl). Purchased individually, they’d cost $80, but in this holiday set, they’re only $48, saving you 40%.

ILIA's no-fuss products are intended to streamline your routine without sacrifice. So, might I suggest adding these other bestsellers to your cart while you're at it? They're great additions to your everyday makeup routine — and to someone's stocking.

Color Ways Multi-Stick Set

Shop Now Color Ways Multi-Stick Set iliabeauty.com $48.00

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Shop Now Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 iliabeauty.com $48.00

Limitless Lash Mascara

Shop Now Limitless Lash Mascara iliabeauty.com $28.00

