Mugler FW24 Fuses Tech With Tactility

Mugler returned to the runway this season at Paris Fashion Week, off the back of SS24's stellar presentation, which saw Paris Hilton walk alongside Mowalola and Angela Bassett. For Fall/Winter 2024, Casey Cadwallader took things to the next level, offering a masterclass in production which saw a series of curtain drops and transitions slowly reveal the high-school space in which the showcase was held.

Names like Julia Fox, Tyga, Richie Shazam, Saweetie and Lisa Rinna were in attendance, while fashion's favorite curve models Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee took to the runway. Leaning into the fashion tech revolution, the showcase saw robots appear alongside models with drones flying overhead, paired with futuristic runway looks and impeccable production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hypebae (@hypebae)

Mugler's typical color palette of red, silver and black made up the bulk of the collection, infused with playful hues of fluorescent yellow and green. Texture and tactility took center stage, resulting in leather fringing, sequinned tassels and sheer draping.

Take a look at some of the standout looks from Mugler FW24 above and while you're here, check out Balenciaga's showcase at PFW.