The Mucus Manual: what your snot tells you about allergies and more

TANIA ELLIOTT: Mucus can come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Increased mucus production can be a sign of multiple things. Is it allergies? Is it an infection? Is it something to do with your indoor air quality?

Mucus is very helpful in terms of our immune system. When you have a foreign particle, like pollen or a virus or bacteria, your mucosal cells, which produce mucus, are stimulated because now there's something foreign that we need to expectorate or blow out of our nasal passages or bring up from our throat or our lungs.

PURVI PARIKH: When allergies produce mucus, it's very thin and it's very clear. Bright yellow or dark green, people assume that this means that they have a bacterial infection. But this isn't always the case. You can have bright yellow, dark green mucus even with viruses.

Pink or red probably means that there's blood in it usually because the nasal passages are too dry and they're scabbing in there. Or it could be a foreign body, and now it's actually causing some irritation or laceration inside the nose itself.

Brown or black mucus can be a sign of a fungal infection, especially if you're somebody who's immunocompromised. Believe it or not, it can even be caused by air pollution.

TANIA ELLIOTT: Here are some signs of an infection. Number one, if your mucus abruptly changes color. Number two, if it starts to have a smell to it. And number three, if it has a taste to it-- a funny taste in your mouth, maybe a metallic taste.

PURVI PARIKH: Other warning signs for an infection could be high fevers, feeling rundown, having nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. These are all symptoms that aren't typically associated with allergies, but can be with a virus.

TANIA ELLIOTT: You don't have to suffer from mucus and phlegm production all fall and winter long. There are things you can do to help cure you of your allergies. Irrigate your nasal passages, and get those symptoms under control.

PURVI PARIKH: It's a good idea to have steam inhalation. The steam itself can help open up your nasal passages and break up some of that mucus. Also, thick mucus could be a sign that you're dehydrated.

KENNETH MENDEZ: Hydration is really important when you have allergy symptoms or a cold because you're losing a lot of fluid because of your runny nose. Also, some of the medications that you take can dehydrate you. So it's really important to maintain hydration.

TANIA ELLIOTT: The key is you don't want your mucus to be stagnant. Because when it is and it's not flowing, foreign particles, viruses, bacteria can all build up.

PURVI PARIKH: These at-home remedies are just temporary measures to give you relief.

TANIA ELLIOTT: Getting an allergy test, seeing a doctor, getting evaluated and understanding what you're dealing with and what's triggering that mucus production is the most important thing that you can do.

