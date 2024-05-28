Can I Take Mucinex While Breastfeeding?

Experts say that it is generally OK to take Mucinex while breastfeeding, but there are a few things to know to keep you and your nursing baby safe.

Trying to take care of a newborn and breastfeed can be a challenge in and of itself. Add a cold or the flu into the mix, and parenting can be even more difficult. Luckily, if you are experiencing a cough or stuffy nose, there are some over-the-counter medications that can help you feel better without any harm to your baby. Mucinex (guaifenesin) is one of them.



Although research shows that the main ingredient in Mucinex is OK to take as directed while breastfeeding or chestfeeding, it's important to know which variety of Mucinex you are taking since some forms contain additional medications that may be less safe for your baby. Some doctors also warn of some possible mild side effects associated with Mucinex.

Read on to learn when it’s appropriate to take a medication like Mucinex while breastfeeding and how to safely soothe cold and flu symptoms when breastfeeding your baby.

What Is Mucinex?

In its original formulation, Mucinex contains only the medication guaifenesin. Guaifenesin is an expectorant that loosens and thins out mucus in your air passages, which makes coughing more productive. It's the only expectorant that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved for symptomatic relief of acute, ineffective cough.

Mucinex is an over-the-counter product that is available in multiple forms and formulations. You can get it in gel capsules, tablets, and liquids. It also comes in both day and night (the latter is designed to help the user achieve more restful sleep) formulas.

Perhaps more important to note, however, is that some formulations contain other active ingredients. While the original Mucinex contains just guaifenesin, other formulations contain additional ingredients like acetaminophen and dextromethorphan to curb cold and flu symptoms.

Is It Safe to Take Mucinex While Breastfeeding?

According to the Hale risk criteria, a scale that categorizes medication safety risk during lactation, guaifenesin is an L3 class of medication, meaning it's "probably compatible" with breastfeeding. Medications lacking published data about their effect on nursing infants are usually categorized this way, regardless of how safe they may be. The scale ranges from L1 (safest) to L5 (should not be used).

According to the National Institutes of Health's LactMed database, "It is unlikely that with usual maternal doses amounts in breast milk would harm the nursing infant, especially in infants over 2 months of age."

“Small amounts of Mucinex should be fine to take when needed; however, not much research has been done on [its use in breastfeeding parents],” explains Meleen Chuang, MD, OB-GYN and medical director of Women’s Health at the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone.







Tip

While it is generally safe for breastfeeding or chestfeeding parents to take Mucinex (guaifenesin), it’s important to speak to a health care provider about the proper dosing and to only take the medication when it’s really needed.







Precautions When Taking Mucinex While Breastfeeding

The recommended dose of basic Mucinex is likely safe to take while breastfeeding. It is worth noting, however, that some medication does pass through breast milk to the baby. Here are some things to understand about using this medicine.



Possible side effects

If you experience side effects from medication, your breastfed baby could experience them, too. The side effects a baby feels from medication they are exposed to through breast milk are generally a milder version of what the breastfeeding parent feels, says Neela Sethi Young, MD, a MAM Baby ambassador, practicing pediatrician, and lactation expert based in California.

Most people tolerate guaifenesin very well, though some people have reported nausea and vomiting. Other rare side effects include dizziness, headache, or rash.



Other ingredients in Mucinex

Some varieties of Mucinex contain other active ingredients in addition to guaifenesin. Some of those medications, like acetaminophen (pain reliever and fever reducer) and dextromethorphan (cough suppressant), aren't expected to affect infants when a breastfeeding parent takes them.

But others, like pseudoephedrine (a nasal decongestant in Mucinex D), may have an impact on you and your baby. Your baby isn't likely to be harmed if you take Mucinex D as directed. But in one study, 20% of babies showed signs of irritability when their parent took pseudoephedrine before breastfeeding. Other research shows that the drug can temporarily decrease your milk supply.







Tip

"It is best to avoid certain over-the-counter cough medications as they may decrease breast milk supply," says Dr. Neela. "Just as they dry up your nasal congestion, they can also dry up your breast milk. Usually, antihistamines and nasal decongestants are the ingredients that have this effect on breastmilk."







Different Mucinex products also have different dosing and ingredient amounts, so it’s very important to read the label of the specific product you are taking.

Alternatives to Mucinex While Breastfeeding

In addition to, or instead of, reaching for the medicine cabinet, there are some non-pharmacological cold and flu remedies breastfeeding parents can also try.

“We love advising [breastfeeding parents] to use honey, hot tea, sinus rinses, fluids, and rest to best recover from any illness,” says Dr. Neela.

Dr. Chuang also recommends drinking tea with honey, a natural expectorant that is safe to consume while breastfeeding. As an added bonus, "many teas contain ingredients like fenugreek, blessed thistle, fennel, and stinging nettle that have been shown to help breast milk production as well," she says.

