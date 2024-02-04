This Is How Much You Should Tip Movers, According To An Expert

We asked an expert.

Maskot/Getty Images

Moving is no picnic. But hiring a moving crew can lighten your load— literally. They’ll muscle sofas through narrow doors, carry your collection of beloved (and heavy) books up and down stairs, and position your hand-me-down dining room table right where you want it. If you’ve ever experienced a seamless transition between homes thanks to the help of a moving crew, you know that they’re worthy of all your gratitude. And the best way to show your appreciation is with cold hard cash. But just how much constitutes a generous tip? We asked an expert, and here’s what he had to say about how much you should tip your movers—and the rare occasion when a tip may not be necessary.







Meet The Expert

Tyler Brown is marketing manager of Bellhop, a national moving company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee







Should You Tip Your Movers?

“In a word, yes,” says Tyler Brown, marketing manager of Bellhop, a national moving company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Just like you'd tip a taxi or Uber driver, tipping your movers is considered pretty standard.” While your moving crew will generally expect a tip for a job well done, there are exceptions to this practice: “If the movers are not respectful towards your belongings, pets, or yourselves, or more importantly, if the move is not completed, you may be justified in not giving them a tip,” notes Brown.

How Much Should You Tip Your Movers?

“While there are a lot of differing opinions on how much you should tip movers, I'd generally lean towards 15 percent of the total cost for an excellent move,” says Brown. If it goes “reasonably well,” 10-15 percent of the total cost of the move is a fair tip. Take care to remember that your moving crew will usually consist of multiple people, so that percentage will be divvied up between all the movers. (That's why cash is a smart way to tip, as it's easier to make sure everyone is compensated accordingly.)

Should You Ever Tip More Than the Standard Amount?

You may consider upping the ante if your crew is working in less-than-favorable conditions, like an especially hot or rainy day; if they’re managing particularly heavy or fragile items (like a piano, fine art, or antiques); or if your home comes with a few quirks that make it particularly difficult to navigate with furniture—lots of steps, narrow hallways, or a long distance between the parking area and your front door. If it’s not in the budget to tip beyond the standard amount—or even if it is!—a little thoughtfulness goes a long way. “Offering water and snacks is always considered a kindness,” says Brown.

What Should You Do to Prepare for a Move?

Don’t wait until moving day to get organized. “Having everything fully packed and ready to go means that the odds of something getting damaged during the move will be smaller,” says Brown. “And that makes everybody happy.”

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.