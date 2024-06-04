How much is a ticket to Disney? Cheaper than usual this summer

Summer can be scorching hot in Florida, but if you can take the heat, you can score some of the best deals of the year at Walt Disney World.

Special three- and four-day Magic Tickets bring prices down to under $100 a day for adults, which at Disney and other theme parks means anyone age 10 and up.

Disneyland in California is also offering a summer promo slashing prices in half for kids ages 3 to 9. Admission is always free for children under the age of 3 at both resorts.

Here’s what to know about saving at Disney parks this summer.

How much do tickets to Disney World cost?

Disney World tickets vary by date and park. This year, starting prices for one-day, one-park admission for adults range from $109 at Disney's Animal Kingdom to $124 at Magic Kingdom. Next year, the cheapest one-day, one-park adult tickets will cost $119. On most dates, prices are significantly higher than the starting price.

However, the resort is offering two ticket deals through the summer. The 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket costs $396, which works out to $99 a day. That includes one day at each of Disney World’s four theme parks, without park-hopping or repeating parks. Tickets are valid through Sept. 22 and must be used within seven days of the start date.

The 3-Day, 3-Park Magic Ticket costs $267, which works out to $89 a day. It includes one day each at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, without park-hopping or repeating parks. Admission to Magic Kingdom is not included. Tickets are valid through Sept. 24 and must be used within five days of the start date.

Disneyland vs. Disney World: What's the difference? How to choose.

How much does it cost to go to Disneyland?

Disneyland ticket prices also vary by date. One-day, one-park admission starts at $104 for adults and $98 for kids ages 3 to 9. However this summer, child prices drop down to less than $50 per day with a special 3-Day Disneyland Ticket offer.

Guests visiting Monday through Thursday can save the most. Three-day tickets cost $249 for adults and $149 for children, which works out to $83 per day for adults and less than $50 per day for kids with no park hopping. Monday to Thursday tickets may not be used on Fridays or weekends.

Guests who want more flexibility can get 3-day tickets valid any day of the week for $299 per adult (less than $100 per day) and $199 per child (less than $67 per day), without park hopping.

Both types of tickets are valid from June 10 through Sept. 26 and are subject to park reservation availability. Unlike Disney World, Disneyland still requires park reservations for all tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Disneyland tickets drop below $100 a day this summer