How much do you spend on Father's Day gifts? Americans favor mom over dad, survey says

Get your best dad jokes ready: Father's Day is right around the corner. You don't have to be a dad on paper to be honored on this national holiday. Fatherly figures, step dad's, uncles, even the "dad" of the friend group can be celebrated and showered with gifts on this special day.

The first Father's Day celebration dates back to 1910, but it took more than six decades for the day to become official holiday. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson designated the third Sunday in June as "Father's Day." Six years later, President Richard Nixon declared it an official holiday.

The nationwide language of love may be gift giving: Americans are expected to spend $22.4 billion on Father's Day this year − the second largest Father's Day spending amount recorded by the National Retail Federation (behind only 2023). Although a hefty number, it's still $13 billion less than what American's spent on mom this year.

Here's what we know about spending habits for Father's Day:

How much do Americans spend on Father's Day?

Father’s Day spending is expected to hit $22.4 billion this year, according to the 2024 NRF survey, after Americans were projected to spend a record $22.9 billion on dad last year.

Of all age groups, consumers aged 25-34 are projected to spend the most in on Father's Day gifts this year, an average of $275.67.

What are the most popular gifts for Father's Day?

Greeting cards are the most common Father’s Day gifts, with 58% of shoppers planning to purchase one. Clothing is another popular gift with 54% of shoppers buying clothes for dad. About 52% of consumers are spending money on a special outing, 48% said they're purchasing gift cards and 31% said they're gifting personal care items.

More than a quarter of consumers plan to gift an experience on Father's Day. This may include a concert ticket, sporting event, or class, for example. About 42% of shoppers are planning to gift a subscription box, according to the NRF spending survey.

Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist told the NRF, “While spending on these gift categories is mostly in line with last year’s record numbers, they are still significantly above pre-pandemic spending.” He continued, “This is especially true in clothing, personal care, tools and appliances, electronics, home improvement items, gift cards and special outings, which have all increased by half a billion or more since 2019.”

