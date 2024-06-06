How much does a trip to Mackinac Island cost? What to know and budget-friendly ideas

LANSING — How much money you spend on Mackinac Island has a lot to do with your expectations of the experience.

If your heart is set on staying at the Grand Hotel, taking a private carriage tour of the island and playing a round of golf, you'll easily spend over $1,000.

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly experience, including a no-frills same-day departure from and return to the mainland, here are some tips:

Ferry tickets

Getting to the island requires taking a ferry, unless you have your own large boat or fly in on a private charter plane. There are two ferry services: Shepler's and Star Line. Both charge about the same for a round-trip ticket: Shepler's charges $34 for adults and $23 for children ages 5-12; Star Line charges $31 for adults and $21 for children ages 5-12. The prices are the same regardless whether you depart from Mackinaw City or St. Ignace. Shepler's offers overnight parking for either $20 or $45 at both the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace ports. Parking at the Mackinaw City Star Line dock is $30 for on the dock or $50 for secure parking. Parking is free if departing from St. Ignace.

Places to stay

Obviously, not every hotel on the island costs upwards of $600 a night. If your family can go without a pool or a restaurant, the options are more budget friendly. The Murray Hotel has rooms for about $300 a night. Reserving your room in advance and avoiding staying overnight on the weekends makes your stay cheaper almost anywhere on the island. Hotels are also typically cheaper in the offseason ‒ before May and after August ‒ but there might be fewer options to pick from.

Bring a bike

Skipping the carriage tours and exploring the island on your own is another way to save money. Bringing a bike is cheaper than renting one on the island. Ferry tickets for a bike are about $20, while renting a bike for eight hours on the island can run up to $90. If you're staying on the island overnight, bringing a bike gives you the freedom to explore without a time limit.

Eating on the island

Mackinac Island is known for its award-winning food options ‒ and you should at least get breakfast and dinner on the island if you're staying overnight. But this high quality often means high prices. For those looking for a slightly less expensive dining option, consider grabbing groceries or a handmade pizza from Doud's Market, located at the corner of Main and Fort streets, and having a picnic lunch at Marquette Park or any other park on the island.

And speaking of food ‒ save some room in your budget for fudge or any other dessert the island offers. One slice of fudge costs about $12 no matter where you get it from. Samples of fudge are always free, so you can decide exactly what flavor you want to buy.

Attraction prices

Mackinac Island’s Biddle House dates to 1780 or so. It’s one of three very old buildings on the island.

Admission prices for Fort Mackinac this season are $16.25 for adults and $9.75 for children ages 5-12. Fort tickets also give visitors access to other historical sites across the island, including the The Richard & Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum and Biddle House, featuring the Mackinac Island Native American Museum.

