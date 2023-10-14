How Much Does Snow Removal Cost? A Complete Guide

Snow removal keeps home driveways, walkways, and sidewalks free of snow. Clearing snow makes walking and driving on your property easier and safer. Snow removal also prevents snow from compacting into ice—hazardous and more difficult to remove than snow.

Snow removal costs $100, with an average that starts at $50 and ranges up to $150.

Cost of Snow Removal Per Hour

Snow removal contractors structure snow removal pricing by the job rather than by the hour. Averaged out, the cost of snow removal for shoveling and blowing the snow ranges from $40 to $90 per hour. The average snow removal cost per hour is $65.

Cost of Snow Plowing

The cost to remove snow with a snow plow is $45 to $105, for an average hourly cost of about $75. Some snow removal contractors will charge up to $180 per hour for snow plow work.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Snow plowing clears snow from large areas, like long driveways and large lots. Snow plowing is accomplished with a pickup truck equipped with a front snow plow attachment or with a small skip loader.

Snow Removal Cost by Event

The snow removal cost per snow-related event starts at $35 and goes up to $110. The cost of snow removal by event is an average of $70.

A snow event can be anything from a light dusting of snow to a major snowstorm. Each snow event adds to the cost of snow removal, whether or not the contractor visits your home—it's a way of roughly gauging the accumulation of snow.

Snow Removal Cost by Visit

Snow removal contractors charge between $35 and $75 per visit, for an average of $55 per visit.

A per-visit snow removal cost is the surcharge for the contractor to show up at your property on demand. You'll still need to pay for the cost of the snow removal job.

Cost of Snow Removal by Location

Snow removal contractors base their estimates on a suite of different services by location. Removing snow from a roof, for example, requires different tools than blowing snow from a driveway.

Roof Snow Removal

Removing snow from a roof starts at around $205 and ranges as high as $1,565. On average, it costs $885 to remove snow from a roof.

Removing snow from a roof can be an important measure to prevent the formation of ice dams or the heavy build-up of snow that may cause structural failure.







Tip

Snow can place significant strain on a roof. One foot of fresh snow weighs three pounds per square foot and one foot of heavy, wet snow weighs as much as 21 pounds per square foot.







Sidewalk Snow Removal

The cost to remove snow from a sidewalk ranges from $35 to $80 per hour, for an average of $55 per hour.

Removing snow from a sidewalk in front of a house isn't just a matter of safety and courtesy but often one of legality. In many municipalities, the owner of the home abutting the front sidewalk is responsible for its maintenance—including snow removal.

Large Lot Snow Removal

Removing snow from a large lot ranges from $1,100 up to $1,400. On average, it costs around $1,250 to clear snow from a large lot.

Large lots require costlier large equipment such as snow plows and snow blowers. More workers are needed. Fences may need to be removed to allow snow plows or blowers to enter.

Other Cost Factors

Choosing other options will increase the cost of snow removal:

Taking snow off-site rather than pushing it to the side

De-icing agents applied

Difficult access to the property

Sloped lots that prevent snow plows

Individual visit rather than on-contract visit

Type of terrain: gravel, brick, concrete, or dirt

Cost of a Snow Removal Contract

The cost of a snow removal contract starts at $290 and goes up to $525. A snow removal contract, on average, costs $410 per year.

For a single price, the snow removal contractor agrees to provide a set number of services such as emergency snow removal, snow removal per event, and de-icing. In many cases, customers under contract receive priority service.







Tip

One benefit of a snow removal contract is preventative maintenance. The application of a pretreatment de-icer melts the snow as soon as it hits the ground.







How to Save Money on Snow Removal

Snow removal costs can mount, especially in northern areas or during hard-hit winter months. There are a few ways to save on the cost of snow removal:

Shovel the snow yourself : Shoveling snow saves a trip to the gym and it gets you outside. Look for ergonomic snow shovels that save strain on your back.

Share a snow blower : Buy a snow blower with neighbors and split the purchase cost and on-going costs for gas.

Hire a local : A neighbor looking for cash will likely charge less for snow removal than a professional would.

Avoid per-trip rates : Wait for the snow to accumulate to a reasonable height before calling in the snow removal contractor.

Bundle with other services : Landscapers that mow or remove leaves will also remove snow during the winter to provide income for themselves. Bundling snow removal with lawn care services may result in a lower overall cost.

Sign a snow removal contract: Keeping a snow removal service on contract means lower costs and priority service over other calls.

DIY vs Professional Snow Removal

Homeowners can remove snow by themselves for around $75—less than the cost of a single visit from a snow removal contractor—by shoveling the snow and applying ice melt.

DIY Snow Shoveling Cost

A basic snow shovel and several bags of ice melt cost between $50 and $100, for an average of $75. A homeowner in good condition can remove up to three to four inches of dry snow on a short front walkway in about an hour.

DIY Snow Blowing Cost

The cost of a snow blower starts at around $170 for an electric snow blower that clears a path 10 inches wide by 6 inches deep and with a runtime of 20 minutes.

More robust snow blowers are gas-powered. Push-style snow blowers that clear a path 24 inches wide by 20 inches deep cost around $500 to $1,000.







Tip

When the cost of a snow blower is spread out over several winters, it can be cost-affordable. Even a fairly expensive two-stage snow blower ($1,000) costs just $50 per use, over 20 uses.







DIY Snow Plowing Cost

A snow plow attachment for a pickup truck ranges from $1,300 to $2,900, for an average cost of $2,100. A snow plow attachment is an option for large properties with accessible locations like driveways that lend themselves to mechanized plowing.

Snow Prevention Alternatives

One way to defray the cost of snow removal is to avoid the cost altogether. Installing a heated driveway or heat cables on the roof help melt the snow before it has a chance to accumulate.

Heated Driveway Cost

The cost of a heated driveway system, installed, runs between $10,000 to $15,000 for about 1,000 square feet of driveway.

Heated driveways operate much like radiant floor heating systems. Heated water or antifreeze flow through tubes buried in the driveway to melt the snow as it falls.

Roof Heating Tape Cost

Roof heating tape costs between $50 and $100 for 100 linear feet of tape when installed by the homeowner.

Heat tape, or heat cable, is a flat strip of insulated electrical wires that installs on the edge of the roof. Heat tape prevents ice dams by melting snow and ice before they have a chance to build up. Ice dams are highly damaging since they allow water to soak through the shingles and into the attic.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get snow off my driveway?

You can get snow off of your driveway by shoveling it to the side with a snow shovel. If the snow is light enough, you can push the snow away with a push broom. For heavier snow, use a snow blower or hire a professional to remove the snow for you.

Is it OK to leave snow on the driveway?

It is OK to leave snow on the driveway if sun or warmer temperatures are predicted in the next day or two, as this should melt away light snow. If you don't need to drive, it is OK to leave snow in the driveway. Driving over snow on the driveway will compact it and turn it into ice, making it more difficult to remove.

When should you not shovel snow?

You should not shovel snow if the snow is more than three to four inches deep, since deep snow is too heavy to shovel. Do not shovel snow if you have back issues, heart problems, or any other health problems, as snow shoveling is a rigorous activity.

Read Next: How Much Does Landscaping Cost?

Read the original article on The Spruce.