Mt. Carmel Center aids transitioning military veterans

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bob McLachlan partnered with the late Jay Cimino a decade ago to create a place that makes services accessible to military veterans and their families. From that partnership, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center was born, and it has been providing critical aid to the military community ever since.

At Mt. Carmel, veterans who are transitioning from military to civilian life can connect with other veterans who have been through the same journey for peer coaching and counseling. The center offers services such as help with benefits, housing, and finding employment, as well as counseling on education, finances, and legal matters.

“What we’re committed to do is, people who have served in combat that need help, especially after their service, whether it’s transition, whether it’s counseling… that’s why we get up every morning,” said McLachlan. “To make sure that we’re giving them a hand up, not a handout, to be strong in the community.”

The center also gives support with mental health services. The Next Chapter program is a partnership between Mt. Carmel and UC Health to prevent veteran suicide. The program, which is funded by the state, has grown rapidly. “When a veteran needs help, they don’t need it in thirty days, they need it today,” said McLachlan.

The center regularly hosts events to help veterans connect with peers and with their services, including community art classes, yoga classes, women’s groups, resume workshops, and more.

To connect with Mt. Carmel, or to get more information, go to the link above or call (719) 772-7000.

