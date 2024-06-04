MSU students are gone from East Lansing. Here are some things to do without the typical crowds

EAST LANSING — Want to sit on the patio at the Peanut Barrel or El Azteco without waiting in line? Or stroll through the MSU Horticulture gardens without fighting traffic to get there?

Doing any of those things ‒ weather permitting ‒ in the spring and fall means dealing with the traffic and lines resulting from tens of thousands of MSU students and staff and faculty in and around campus.

With students largely gone until mid-August, East Lansing is a little bit quieter, and there's plenty to do downtown for those who live in and near the city year-round.

And since the sun is staying out longer and the days are warmer, it's the perfect time of year to enjoy what East Lansing has to offer.

Here are some ideas if you want to visit East Lansing when the weather is peaking and the crowds aren't.

Albert El Fresco

During the summer East Lansing opens up a pedestrian area called Albert El Fresco for people to sit and dine and walk the area of the downtown. Photo: Sunday, May 5, 2024.

A block of Albert Avenue, between Grove Street and MAC Avenue, has now closed for the summer, and Albert El Fresco opened in its place May 2.

The popular pedestrian-friendly area features "outdoor seating and tables, rocking chairs, hammocks, decorative lighting, shade amenities, games and more."

Families ride their bicycles through Albert El Fresco in downtown East Lansing Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The space will also host several repeating events this summer, including an hour-long Saturday and Sunday morning yoga class, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. Yoga will continue throughout the summer weekends until Aug.18, except for June 22- 23. On Thursday evenings, visitors can participate in game nights and listen to live music.

Summer concerts

Six free musical performances will be coming to downtown East Lansing throughout July and August. The concerts take place Friday evenings at Ann Street Plaza, located on the corner of Albert and MAC avenues. The concerts will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Guests can bring a lawn chair or blanket and grab a bite to eat from the surrounding restaurants. If it rains, that night's concert will be canceled.

Farmer's market

The East Lansing Farmer's Market opened June 2 and will run through Oct. 28. The market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Valley Court Park at 280 Valley Court.

The market hosts a variety of vendors, and customers can buy farm-grown Michigan produce and products, including vegetables, fruit, artisan bread, cheese, meat, coffee, maple syrup, honey, flowers and more.

Several events will take place at the farmer's market this summer, including a Juneteenth celebration on June 18. Throughout the summer, the market will host community fingerpainting projects.

Patios

The popular El Azteco restaurant located on a plaza in East Lansing has rooftop dining and a view of the downtown. Photo: Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Several restaurants in downtown East Lansing have patios, and with most MSU students gone it's easier to grab a table. Many of the restaurants adjacent to the El Fresco have outdoor seating that spills out into the space, making it the perfect place to grab drinks and a meal and enjoy the weather.

Popular places with patios that you have a better chance of finding seating at now that the school year is over:

El Azteco, 225 Ann St.

The Peanut Barrel, 521 E Grand River Ave.

Crunchy's, 254 W Grand River Ave.

Barrio, 202 Albert St.

The Peanut Barrel on Grand River is popular for outdoor dining. Photo: Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Plenty to do on campus

MSU Dairy Store employee Noel Tom serves a young customer Friday, July 8, 2022, at the reknowned dairy store on the campus of Michigan State University. Tom graduated in May after studying dietetics, and plans to pursue a master's degree.

Even though the typical academic year is over, MSU is still open to the public and many of its facilities are still open.

The MSU Dairy Store is always popular, even without students on campus, but for good reason. With a rotating selection of ice cream flavors and other desserts including shakes, malts, ice cream sandwiches, dairy-free sorbet and some hot food, the dairy store has something for everyone. The Dairy Store is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The store does not accept cash.

The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum is also open throughout the summer, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. The museum is always free.

The Eli and Edythe Broad Museum in East Lansing shows a variety of contemporary artists throughout the year. Photo: Sunday, May 5, 2024.

MSU also features several gardens visitors can walk through. North of the Red Cedar River is the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2023. On Bogue Street is the MSU Horticulture Gardens, 14 acres of walk-through garden with greenhouses and a separate garden specifically designed for kids: the MSU 4-H children's gardens.

