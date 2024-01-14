MSGM Men’s Fall 2024

Massimo Giorgetti has penned many love letters to Milan via his collections, tie-ups with landmark businesses, local art fairs and cultural projects. The latest was his men’s fall 2024 show, staged at the Porta Venezia subway station, inaugurated in 1964.

With a simple takeover via banners and posters, he made the Milanese crowd look at a familiar place with fresh eyes — as a “museum, with architecture and installations, colors, shapes and graphic intuitions,” as Giorgetti put it.

“A place of transit, the ‘realm of chance’, like life.” That’s how he described the location in a teaser on Instagram ahead of the show, defining the venue “a lifelong obsession of mine.”

Many elements converged in the realization of Giorgetti’s “little big dream” of staging an event there. First, a tie-up with the Franco Albini Foundation, devoted to the namesake architect and designer who conceived its tubular handrails, an emblem of the subway.

Like a red thread, their curved shape appeared throughout the collection: as inlaid decoration on the coat that opened the show; as a brooches pinned on a hoodie, and even in its original design borrowed from the foundation that a model cradled like an impractical handbag.

The second big collaboration was with Google, marking the first time the tech company links with a fashion brand. Giorgetti used the Google Pixel 8 device and its AI potential to create all the prints in the collection. They depicted the frenetic urban lifestyle and were splashed on fluid shirts, a bowling shirt and shorts.

While these looked quintessentially MSGM, the overall collection pointed to a cleaner approach and more elevated direction that resulted in a convincing and covetable lineup.

The fuzzy knits and fluffy textures suggesting cozy, out-of-bed style paraded side by side with relaxed tailoring and lovely sequined polo shirts with a desk-to-dance floor appeal. Padded shirts and denim pieces punctuated by colorful studs as well as quilted jackets in wavy motifs also offered a reinterpretation of daywear that could make everyday style a little less ordinary.

While it revealed a different take on the youthful brand, the lineup still pulsed with the high energy that’s a hallmark of the brand — and busy subway stations.

