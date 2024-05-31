MSC Cruises will sail record number of ships from US in 2025

MSC Cruises will expand its U.S. presence in a big way next year.

The cruise line will sail a record seven ships from the U.S. during its winter 2025-2026 season. The vessels will operate from four homeports, including its newest in Galveston, Texas.

“We are delighted to provide our guests more choices than ever before when it comes to embarkation ports, ships, itineraries and destinations, making it easy to find the perfect cruise,” MSC Cruises USA president Rubén A. Rodríguez said in a news release.

The ships will include MSC Grandiosa, the line’s first Meraviglia-Plus Class ship to sail in the U.S. and the forthcoming MSC World America, tailored to the North American market.

The line has been rapidly growing its stateside presence in recent years.

“Combining world-class entertainment, dining and amenities onboard with the fantastic updates coming to Ocean Cay makes for an incredibly exciting future, which is perfect for everyone from first-time cruisers to our most devoted fans,” Rodríguez added.

Where will MSC’s ships sail?

The cruises, which are open for booking, will range from three to 11 nights:

MSC Seashore will sail three and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from Florida’s Port Canaveral.

MSC Seaside will sail three and four-night sailings to the Bahamas, and seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami.

MSC World America will offer seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, also from Miami.

MSC Grandiosa will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral.

MSC Meraviglia will operate seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas from New York.

MSC Seascape will offer seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston.

MSC Divina will sail seven, 10 and 11-night Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MSC Cruises to sail record number of ships from US