MSC Cruises promo codes and coupons for June 2024

Use our MSC Cruises coupon codes to save on your next trip.

Ready to set sail? Our MSC Cruises coupon codes can help you enjoy big savings on your next cruise vacation. With destinations across the globe including the Mediterranean region, Northern Europe, Canary Islands, and beyond, you can visit exotic locations coupled with luxurious accommodations and entertainment on-board your ship. Whether you’re looking to embark on a romantic getaway or a family-friendly trip, check out our MSC Cruises discount codes to save on your waterfront experience.

How do you use MSC Cruises coupon codes?

Applying one of our active MSC Cruises coupon codes is easy. Follow the steps below to scoop the savings:

Choose your discount code: Select the MSC Cruises deal that you’d like to redeem. Click Get Code to reveal the coupon code. Copy your MSC Cruises coupon code: Simply copy the code that is displayed to you. Shop away! Find the cruise you’d like to book through MSC Cruises and just add it to your cart. Enter the MSC Cruises code at checkout: Paste the code into the Promo Code field at the checkout and enjoy the savings!

What are the most popular MSC Cruises?

MSC Cruises is an especially popular cruise line thanks to its impressive fleet of large luxury ships. A few of the most popular MSC Cruises include:

MSC Euribia: The sustainable cruise ship runs on liquid natural gas and sails through Northern Europe, including picturesque cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Paris. The MSC Euribia has 10 dining venues, 21 bars, five pools, a water park, theater, casino, and dedicated kids’ area.

MSC Virtuosa: One of the main attractions of the MSC Virtuosa is the F1 Simulator that delivers a serious adrenaline rush on a virtual racetrack. Other highlights include a 4D cinema, Himalayan Bridge adventure, 10 dining concepts, the Carousel Lounge with live entertainment from acrobats and dancers, and the MSC Aurea Spa.

MSC Grandiosa: This large cruise ship is known for having a robust list of public spaces for entertaining, dining, and more. It features 11 dining venues, an amusement park, comedy club, karaoke bar, indoor promenade with LED dome, and several shopping outlets.

Are MSC Cruises all-inclusive?

It depends on what cruise ship and package you book! In general, the base packages for MSC Cruises include accommodations, meals, live entertainment, port stops, and access to different on-board activities. Port excursions, specialty drinks, and Wi-Fi are not included in base packages. For most MSC Cruises, you will have the option to book an All-Inclusive Deluxe Drink package that allows you access to a wide variety of beverages at no additional cost once aboard your ship. For even more access, the MSC Yacht Club offers an all-inclusive luxury cruise experience with special perks like 24-hour butler service and dedicated concierge, priority check-in and check-out, and more. Be sure to check out our MSC Cruises coupon codes to score big savings so you can feel better about treating yourself to a few upgrades!

