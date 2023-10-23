Mr Porter Teams With Tom Ford on Largest Exclusive Capsule to Date

LONDON — Mr Porter is teaming with Tom Ford on its largest exclusive capsule to date, a 43-piece fall collection that will launch on Monday.

The ready-to-wear and accessories collection draws inspiration from the mod and punk days of ‘60s London. It focuses on sharp tailoring and outerwear in a monochromatic color palette, and uses traditional English fabrics and weaves such as flannel, houndstooth and herringbone.

There are 36 rtw pieces; three shoe styles; three ties, some of which are knitted, and one scarf, in signature Tom Ford silhouettes and colors.

Pieces include black leather and shearling peacoats, a shearling collar flight jacket and psychedelic swirl tuxedo jackets. The brand’s gingham blazer and mohair silk roll neck knitwear are also on offer.

Daniel Todd, buying director, said in an interview that Tom Ford is one of the most important brands at Mr Porter, and the capsule collection is inspired by the first one the store bought in 2015.

“It cements the long-standing and valued relationship between our two brands. Referencing London and counter culture, the collection is bought to life through the use of texture and luxurious fabrics,” he said.

Todd added that by using “the iconic Tom Ford tailoring block, the sharply cut styles convey a sense of cool and an attitude that we know our customers love from the brand.”

The store is planning a global campaign across its marketing and editorial channels from Monday onward.

Asked why Mr Porter was partnering with Tom Ford now, Todd said the store wanted “to build out a seasonally relevant collection with a real focus on menswear staples, pieces that can exist in a modern man’s wardrobe for years to come.”

He added that while the monochromatic mood is “very Tom Ford, it was important for us to bring [the offer] to life through texture and luxurious fabrications. I love all the outwear and the sharpness of the tailoring,” said Todd, adding that customers do, too.

He said his favorite piece is the leather peacoat. “It’s incredibly beautiful and a truly a wonderful example of craftsmanship.”

Tom Ford looks for Mr Porter, part of an exclusive capsule that will launch on Oct. 23.

He said customers are very loyal to the brand.

“We have a strong global customer base, and Tom Ford is a firm favorite” with Mr Porter’s top clients in particular, said Todd, adding that the brand resonates across all key markets, most notably in the U.S.

Asked whether that customer base would shift following Ford’s departure and Peter Hawkings’ promotion as creative director, Todd said so far “there hasn’t been a notable change with our customers since Hawkings took over.”

The past year has been a seismic one for the Tom Ford brand, which was sold to the Estée Lauder Cos. in a deal that closed earlier this year. The brand has long-term licenses with Ermenegildo Zegna for Tom Ford Fashion and Marcolin Group for eyewear.

Hawkings made his runway debut for the brand last month in Milan, showing a womenswear collection that paid homage to Detroit-born supermodel Donyale Luna. He showed off a slick wardrobe of leather jackets and side-slit skirts, threadwork dresses, fringed gold minis and silky shirts unbuttoned to the navel.

He also revisited Ford’s famous velvet pantsuits, updating the look with short-shorts. He added other nostalgic pieces including slinky jersey dresses with keyhole cutouts, open backs and gold buckles.

Hawkings told WWD his broader vision was to bring Tom Ford women’s closer to the men’s.

“There’s been a disconnect in the past with Tom and his team based in L.A.,” said the London-based Hawkings. He was true to his word, adding fine tailoring, a shared vivid color palette and metallic accents to his debut women’s collection.

