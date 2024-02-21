Mr Jones Watches' new timepiece is inspired by the Tokyo skyline

Quick Summary

Quirky watch brand Mr Jones Watches has unveiled a new timepiece based on the Tokyo skyline.

The watch was designed by Japanese illustrator Yo Hosoyamada, to keep a little slice of home on her wrist.

The world of watches can be a rather dull place at times. While we revel over the intriguing and interesting, more often than not it's the boring models which win out – just look at the waiting list for a black Rolex Submariner.

One brand who break that mould time and time again is Mr Jones Watches. Its range – popularised by models like the Berry Late Again and the A Perfectly Useless Afternoon – takes pleasure in making telling the time a work of art.

Known for its quirky dials and unconventional handsets, the brand has roared into 2024 with a new model inspired by the Tokyo skyline. Dubbed the Mr Jones Watches Tadaima, it uses a jumping hour movement.

The hours can be found displayed in the window of a building on the right hand side. Then, a bird with outstretched wings makes its way around the dial to showcase the minutes.

The watch was designed by Yo Hosoyamada – a Japanese illustrator now based in London. “Living and working away from my hometown of Tokyo, I wanted to design the watch as a window, a small viewing lens that could transport me home whenever I wanted. It’s a homage to the city I love so I can transport it with me wherever I go," she said.

Tadaima is the Japanese word for "I'm home" and is often the first thing said when you walk through the door. That reinforces the theme once more of longing to keep a piece of home with you on the move.

The dial itself sits on a bed of peach, blue and yellow tones. That's overlaid with buildings of various blue and red hues.

It sits in a 37mm steel case, topped with a sapphire crystal. A lug-to-lug width of 46mm should make this effortlessly wearable, too. You'll also get 5ATM of water resistance – certainly not dive watch credentials, but more than enough for pottering around on a daily basis.

Priced at £295, this offers really great value for money. It's certainly a quirky watch, but by Mr Jones Watches standards it's pretty tame. You could definitely get away with wearing this everyday – something you might struggle to say elsewhere.