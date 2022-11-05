We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The perfect gift for coffee lovers, this $14 Mr. Coffee mug warmer keeps my joe at the perfect temperature all day

Nicole Sforza
·3 min read

If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, you might want to start today if you have any coffee lovers in your life. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering up this wildly popular coffee mug warmer from none other than Mr. Coffee for just $14. If you like coffee at all, you know how important keeping it at just the right temperature is — this mug warmer gives you that first sip joy down to the last drop!

I adore my first cup of coffee in the morning. I think about it when I get into bed at night. Steaming hot, warming up my innards as it goes down the pipes. And I like lazing around as I cradle my mug, letting the morning gently unfold. But then the coffee cools off, and I get a little irked.

Lukewarm coffee just doesn’t do it for me.

So when a friend gushed to me about how the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer changed her morning routine, I knew I had to check it out. The $14 price tag seemed more than reasonable — and it might just be the perfect holiday gift for the other coffee-obsessed people in my life.

Mug warmer with white mug on top
Meet the mug warmer you never knew you needed. (Photo: Amazon)

I’m at my computer 10+ hours a day, and I need hits of caffeine to keep me going. Now, instead of using a coaster, I just sit my mug down on this warmer and I know my beverage will stay consistently toasty. Sometimes I'll use it for my Lady Grey tea, on days I’m feeling frisky.

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is an easygoing little guy, with only an on/off switch and an indicator light telling you when your drink is hot — it takes less than two minutes to do its thing! I really appreciate its simplicity in this chaotic day and age. It has a nice long cord, easily wipes clean and is tiny enough to fit in a carry-on. Yes, I plan to bring it with me on vacation this summer. And yes that might sound a bit nuts but hey, call me crazy. I'm hooked.

Coffee warmer
Only $12! (Photo: Amazon)

My family is all over this gizmo. My kids use it to heat up their cocoa and I've seen my husband sneak in his mug of Earl Grey on more than one occasion. It’s just fun to use and makes you feel like you’re doing something special for yourself. Self-care, I say!

Amazon shoppers are also finding this mug warmer soothing to the soul. It has over 28,000 devoted fans.

“It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best one I've gotten,” says a five-star Amazon shopper. “I work 7am to 5pm and it’s on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased...”

Here's to keeping hot beverages hot!

