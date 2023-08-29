Shoppers say these socks are 'snug enough to stay up' — and they're down to $14 (more than 50% off)

It's hard to imagine donning thicker clothes and layers when the temps are still above 70 degrees in most of the U.S., but fall is on its way. Whether you're prepping for cooler weather or want to stay bundled up in the blasting AC, we've got just the thing for you: these MQELong socks, on sale now at Amazon.

Shoppers love their lightweight but thick texture that keeps feet cozy, and they can't stop praising the socks' soft designs. One even called them the "most comfortable socks I've ever owned!" And right now, you can score five pairs for $14 — that's nearly 50% off.

The sock pack has five pairs of warmness. They come in one size and fit most sizes, ranging from small (size 5) to larger fits (size 11). Plus, the set is available in 12 color combinations, so there's plenty to choose from.

A constant praise from shoppers is that these socks are very comfortable, whether you're lounging or wearing them out. Each pair is crafted with a blend of wool, polyester and spandex, sewn in a jacquard weave. The unique pattern interlocks the fabric, which makes it more durable and plush. Though they have a thicker texture, they're still breathable and lightweight.

Let's get cozy! These socks are "perfect" for lounging or keeping your feet warm once it gets cooler. (Photo: Amazon)

"Like socks from angels," one impressed customer said. "It's always chancy buying clothing online. Luckily, these socks turned out to be exactly what I needed. They fit well on a large size 11 feet and stay up rather than slouching down as I walk. [I don't] need to pull them up every few minutes. The socks are warm and comfy and so dang soft on the inside. Makes me want a pair of pajama pants made from this same material."

"These socks are so soft and comfy, they feel as good at the end of the day as they did in the beginning!" a five-star reviewer shared. "I don't understand some of the reviews that say they're a bit big — I didn't find that at all. They fit perfectly — just snug enough to stay up, but not so snug to cause indents in the leg."

Another customer confirmed that the socks have a lighter texture but also keep your toes warm, saying: "These are not thin. I like thick winter socks, but these are nice for warmer weather. I wear them without shoes. They held up better than expected."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

